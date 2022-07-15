ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police locate missing Muncie man's body after 2 family members slain

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 3 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police on Thursday evening found the remains of a local man — reported missing on Wednesday — who is believed to be a third member of his family to be slain this week.

Investigators suspect 19-year-old Kyler Ryan Musick was fatally shot early Wednesday.

Musick's body was found near Delaware County Road 475-E and Windsor Road, according to a release issued by Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Court documents suggest Devin Xavier Myers, a 28-year-old Muncie man arrested Wednesday, is the primary suspect in Musick's homicide.

Myers also is accused of killing two relatives of Musick — Malcolm E. Perdue, 69, and Kyndra K. Swift, 51 — during a robbery in the family's South Liberty Street home.

Police believe those slayings took place shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday, and that Musick was killed prior to that, at a different location.

Myers reportedly told Daniel L. Jones, 27 — his co-defendant in the armed home invasion that led to the Perdue and Swift slayings — that he had earlier shot "a friend," and that Myers' girlfriend, 18-year-old Alexandra Paige Reagan of Albany, had helped him dispose of that victim's body.

On Tuesday evening, Myers and Reagan had visited with Musick at his family's South Liberty Street home, according to court documents.

Previously: 2 men arrested in Muncie slayings; search continues for possible 3rd victim

Myers and Jones were being held without bond in the Delaware County jail on Friday, preliminarily charged with two counts each of murder, and single counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon.

Reagan, preliminarily charged with assisting a criminal, was apparently released from the jail Thursday after posting a $5,000 bond.

Additional charges stemming from Musick's death are expected to be filed. Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman indicated he might have an announcement concerning the three homicide cases on Friday.

Sonny Wilson, a Marion resident who shared his home with slaying victim Kyndra Swift (he maintains her last name was Skinner at the time of her death), said Friday the family would need financial assistance for funeral expenses.

(A GoFundMe account — https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/help-lay-malcolm-kyler-and-kendra-to-rest — has been established to help the family with expenses.)

Wilson said Swift had been in Muncie visiting family members when she was killed.

The Marion man said Perdue was Musick's grandfather. Swift was Musick's aunt.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Police locate missing Muncie man's body after 2 family members slain

