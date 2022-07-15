ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Resource hub seeing more calls as cost for basic needs rises

By Kassandra Gutierrez
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10eG4m_0ggPDQsd00
EMBED <> More Videos Resource hub seeing more calls as inflation and cost for basic needs rise

If you or someone you know is in need of resources, you can dial 211 for more details on your local county.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The cost of fuel, food and rent are on the rise.

As people spend more for basic needs, they are reaching out to local nonprofits for help.

United Way of Tulare County is a central hub that connects people to resources in times of need.

April Costa has been working at the non-profit for 7 years. The needs, she says, are higher than ever.

"It feels like a lot of pressure at times when you want to be able to help these people. We hear a lot of sad stories, and we're just one organization." says April.

One of the resources the group provides is the 24-hour 211 call center.

Most of their callers are ethnic minorities and people over 40.

Monthly the center receives about a thousand calls, 70% looking for housing assistance.

"Rent especially is skyrocketing while people's income is not increasing, so it is a very tough and unsustainable situation." says Martin Nogues, who is the director of 211 Call Center.

On Wednesday, we learned inflation is up over 9% - the highest in 40 years.

Martin mentions. "Folks are struggling, pre-pandemic, pre-economic downturn. So adding those factors and it's even more of a necessity."

If you or someone you know is in need of resources, you can dial 211 for more details on your local county.

For Tulare County you can also call 1-800-283-9323 or visit here.

Comments / 0

Related
thesungazette.com

SoCalGas offers free upgrades to more households

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – More low-income households in Tulare County can now qualify for home assistance with updated guidelines from Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) for their Energy Savings Assistance program. As of July 1, more customers are now eligible for no-cost energy-saving home improvements through the Energy Savings...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Water shutoffs to resume in Tulare on August 3

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The last few years have been tough on family finances and some have fallen behind on their bills. The state prevented any water shutoffs starting about two and a half years ago, but that's coming to an end. That's why Tulare's water agency is urging people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
County
Tulare County, CA
Local
California Government
Tulare County, CA
Government
Tulare County, CA
Society
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Farmers who helped sink Friant-Kern Canal reject fee to pay for fix

Farmers in southern Tulare County on June 30 soundly rejected a proposed land fee that would have helped pay a lump sum settlement of $125 million toward fixing the Friant-Kern Canal, which has sunk because of excessive groundwater pumping. The Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency agreed in 2020 to pay...
FRIANT, CA
KGET

Thousands of Adventist patients could be forced to find a new provider

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Contract negotiations between Adventist Health Bakersfield and Anthem Blue Cross of California have stalled, potentially leaving thousands of Kern County patients to find a new healthcare provider. Adventist president Daniel Wolcott called this one of the most aggressive stances Adventist has taken with an insurance provider in years. The current contract […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

PG&E outage affecting nearly 1,800 customers

UPDATE: Power has been restored. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage in central Bakersfield is currently affecting 1,728 customers, according to the PG&E outage website. The outage is mostly affecting the Oleander/Sunset Neighborhood and started around 6:49 a.m. Monday, according to PG&E. The cause of the outage has not been determined at the time […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethnic Minorities#Housing Assistance#Call Center#Basic Needs#Charity#United Way
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Hanford Sentinel

Lemoore area beef plant approved | John Lindt

The Kings County Planning Commission this week unanimously approved a plan to build a beef harvesting plant on the outskirts of Lemoore along Highway 4. There was no opposition. Proposed by Sandridge Partners, approval of the project will enable the company to apply for funding offered by the federal government...
YourCentralValley.com

Water shut-offs to resume in Tulare next month

TULARE, Calif. ( ) – Water shut-offs are scheduled to resume in Tulare starting next month, according to a city announcement made Thursday. Officials say water shut-offs had been suspended following the state’s moratorium on water shut-offs due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, starting August 3, city officials say all past due balances more than 60 days delinquent will need to be paid to avoid any further shut-offs.
TULARE, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattled California's Kern County on Thursday evening. It hit the community of Ridgecrest at about 6:20 pm, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake's epicenter was 7.8 miles northeast of the community, the same place that was left reeling from a...
RIDGECREST, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Trout's still surprises in its final days

A couple of surprises came up Friday after the start of demolition of the legendary former Trout's nightclub destroyed April 17 by a fire at its longtime home on North Chester Avenue. David Simpson, son of the late Bakersfield Sound legend Red Simpson, dropped by the old honky-tonk to make...
FOX26

Porterville Police debunking viral social media post

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — A post has been going around social media and is causing some commotion. The Porterville Police Department is debunking an image posted of a woman dressed as a nurse with the captions saying she has stolen a baby from the hospital. According to the post,...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Omni Family Health Job Opportunities

On this episode of Kern Living host Ryan Nelson welcomes Mayra Sheley of Omni Family Health to discuss some of the wonderful job opportunities currently available. There are over 80 positions including front office clerks, call center associates, medical assistants, dental assistants, patient flow coordinators, and many more. Mayra also talks about the work-life atmosphere at Omni Family Health and how you can apply for any of the positions.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dangerous heat throughout the valley with a chance of rain and thunderstorms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the valley today, along with triple-digit heat. Dangerous heat is expected in the lower elevations of Central California today. Widespread triple-digit heat is anticipated in the San Joaquin Valley Tuesday through Thursday, while temperatures in the low 100s will be likely throughout […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy