Eau Claire, WI

Legion Baseball: Eau Claire shuts out River Falls in 6 innings

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ten-run rule was in effect on Thursday as Eau Claire...

Rock Fest campers washed out in Cadott

CADOTT, Wis. — Thousands of rock music fans were woken up by a washout Friday morning. Every year, Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis. welcomes more than 25,000 music fans. Many of them camp right on site. Stacy Holst of Rice Lake said she goes to Rock Fest every year....
Chippewa Valley business leaders react to Sun Country announcement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One thing was top of mind at Friday’s Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce Eggs and Issues event, the area’s next airline. Thursday, the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport (CVRA) announced Sun Country Airlines would be its next carrier. The U.S. Department of Transportation selected Sun Country for the airport as a part of its Essential Air Service program.
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
River Falls, WI
River Falls, WI
Flash flooding closes roads, school; delays music festival Friday

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - Heavy rains and flash flooding are affecting traffic, schools and more in Chippewa County on Friday. An estimated 3-5″ of rain fell along a line running diagonally from northwest to southeast in Chippewa County Friday morning, which prompted a flash flood warning by the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
STANLEY, WI
Motorcycle passenger dies after crash in Wabasha County Saturday

(ABC 6 News) - The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in Hyde Park Township on Saturday around 7:45 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was traveling on 350th Ave when it swerved to miss a dear in the roadway.
1 dead, 1 critically injured after Monroe Co. motorcycle accident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead, and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash occurred Saturday morning in Monroe County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at approximately 9:52 a.m., they received a call about a crash on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 46 near Tomah.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
Two-vehicle crash in Pepin County sends two to the hospital with serious injuries

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle car crash in Pepin County Friday morning. The crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and South Kirk road. A preliminary investigation indicates a First Supply company truck...
More Information Released Regarding Kidnapped Man in Abbotsford

Some more information has been released regarding the man kidnapped in Abbotsford by two Florida residents. Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, both of Kissimmee, Florida, are charged with kidnapping an individual in Abbotsford and holding him for money. The indictment alleges that on June 9th they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida. Apparently, the victim was leaving Abbyland Foods around 1:39pm. He was forced into the back seat of a vehicle by Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez. A tip from a citizen alluded to the two men taking the victim to Florida. A search warrant issued in Florida led to finding the victim. He stated he had been held at gunpoint and his phone had been thrown out the window. Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez previously were charged with this offense in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on June 23rd.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
Wisconsin police officer arrested after off-duty fatal crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. - Police officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested an officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday, July 15 while off duty. Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
SUPERIOR, WI
Off-duty Wisconsin police Sergeant arrested for homicide after deadly crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An off-duty police officer was arrested early Friday morning after he was a driver in a crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital. According to the Superior Police Department, on July 15 around 1:15 a.m., there was a ‘severe’ car crash in the 5200 block of East 2nd Street. The crash was described as a rear-end style crash. A 23-year-old man believed to be from Eau Claire died.
SUPERIOR, WI
Man arrested at hospital without incident

NEW RICHMOND – Shortly after 3:03 p.m. on Friday, July 15, officers from the New Richmond Police Department deployed to Westfields Hospital in response to a report of a subject alleged to be armed with a firearm. Assisted by deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, officers located...
NEW RICHMOND, WI

