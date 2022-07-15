ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Doctor told the state she performed abortion on 10-year-old girl, document shows

By Sarah McCammon
KEDM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new document obtained by NPR confirms that an Indiana doctor reported to state officials that she had performed an abortion last month on a 10-year-old rape victim. The release of the document comes after Indiana's attorney general said he would investigate the physician, claiming without evidence that she has a...

www.kedm.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Republicans let a 10-year-old rape victim get an abortion. Will Democrats deport the illegal migrant who raped her?

Over the past few weeks, the singularly sourced story of an Ohio 10-year-old who allegedly had to travel to Indiana to obtain an abortion metastasized into an official narrative promulgated by global media sources and even President Joe Biden himself. Now, the story, first alleged by Indianapolis OB-GYN Caitlin Bernard, has been partly corroborated.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Vice

A Woman Just Got 50 Years for Murder After Her Pregnancy Ended

A judge in El Salvador sentenced a woman to 50 years in prison after she suffered an obstetric emergency and lost her fetus in the ninth month of pregnancy, according to reproductive rights activists. She was found guilty of homicide. The sentencing last week of Lesli Lisbeth Ramírez Ramírez, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics Courts#Politics State#Npr#The Supreme Court#The Indianapolis Star#Republican#Fox News
The Independent

Pictured: Man accused of raping and impregnating Ohio girl, 10, who was then forced to travel for abortion

The man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, who was forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion, has now been pictured for the first time.Gerson Fuentes, 27, was arrested on Tuesday and appeared in court in Ohio on Wednesday for his arraignment. He was charged with raping and impregnating a minor.A police investigator testified at the hearing that Mr Fuentes confessed to raping the girl at least twice. It was unclear when the crime occurred. The girl’s mother allegedly made a referral on 22 June with Franklin County Children Services for her daughter to receive an...
OHIO STATE
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Newsweek

Missouri Woman Says Walgreens Denied Her Miscarriage Meds After Losing Baby

A Missouri woman says she was refused the medicine she needed to safely pass her miscarriage by a Walgreens pharmacist two days before Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24. In a Reddit post, the woman said that after trying for a baby for a long time, she and her husband finally became pregnant. However, at a nine week scan, she was told there was no heartbeat and a doctor confirmed the pregnancy was not viable.
MISSOURI STATE
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Los Angeles Times

The woman who brought down Roe vs. Wade wants to take abortion battle to California

ATLANTA — Perhaps more than any other woman, Marjorie Dannenfelser is responsible for thefall of Roe vs. Wade. The president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a nonprofit group that works to end abortion in the United States by electing antiabortion politicians, Dannenfelser has dedicated her adult life to outlawing abortion. In 2016, she played a key role in getting President Trump to commit to appoint U.S. Supreme Court justices who oppose abortion.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy