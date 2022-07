COLUMBIA, S.C. — You might call it a winning combination - a jackpot ticket purchased just down the road from where winners get their money. Fortunately for a Midlands man, he was just lucky enough to have that happen. The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he bought the $10 scratch-off at the City Food Mart on North Main Street and scratched it off just outside.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO