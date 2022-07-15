ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

QUOTES | ‘Crime is up on the West Side by 266%’

 3 days ago

Notable soundbites from the Public Safety Commission’s meeting this week. “Part 1 Crimes on the west side are up 266 percent, City Center 152 percent and East Side 36 percent. Grand theft and vehicle theft — those are the ones that really drove the numbers; about 75 percent were in that...

Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - One woman was killed Sunday after being hit by two separate cars while she was walking through Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police are looking for one of the two drivers suspected of hitting her. This happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday on North...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in Lancaster

Millions of dollars worth of gems and jewelry were stolen in an armored truck robbery last week in the Antelope Valley, authorities said Sunday. The Brink’s truck was robbed in the early morning on July 11 in Lancaster, said Dana Callahan, a spokeswoman for the security company. The merchandise had been loaded onto the truck […]
LANCASTER, CA
7-Eleven in Arcadia robbed at gunpoint

A 7-Eleven store in Arcadia was robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night, just days after a violent armed robbery spree took place at some of the convenience store’s other locations across the Southland. Just before midnight Saturday, Arcadia police responded to the store on the 200 block of East Live Oak Avenue for a report […]
ARCADIA, CA
Spectators scale 6th Street bridge to watch cars drift, do burnouts

Onlookers scaled the 6th Street bridge near downtown Los Angeles to watch drivers do burnouts and drift along the viaduct over the weekend. Video showed at least two people who had climbed up an archway to watch the spectacle Sunday. The scene caused traffic backups on the viaduct. The climbers eventually made their way down […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Massive armored truck jewelry heist in northern LA County

Millions of dollars worth of jewelry on its way to a jewelry and gem show at the Pasadena Convention Center was stolen from an armored truck in northern Los Angeles County. "It's all fine jewelry, very high tagged, and it's just gone," said a jeweler who did not want CBSLA to share his name. He said that he's one of the victims of the armored truck heist that included one of a kind pieces. The high-end jewelry was last seen at a trade show in the San Mateo Event Center last weekend. Sunday night, merchandise belonging to 18 different jewelers was loaded onto...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Firefighters Respond To Castaic Brush Fire, Sig-Alert Issued

A Castaic brush fire broke out near the 5 Freeway Monday, resulting in a Sig-Alert. The brush fire, named the Whittaker Fire, was reported at about 11:45 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway north of Templin Highway, according to Craig Little, spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “The...
CASTAIC, CA
Gems, jewelry worth millions stolen from Brink’s armored truck near Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Jewelry and gemstones valued at millions of dollars are missing after a Brink’s armored truck was robbed near Los Angeles, officials said. According to The Associated Press and KCBS-TV, Brink’s spokeswoman Dana Callahan said the incident occurred early July 11 in north Los Angeles County. The truck, which had been loaded after a jewelry event in San Mateo, was on the way to another exhibit at the Pasadena Convention Center when 25 to 30 bags of merchandise were taken, said Brandy Swanson, International Gem and Jewelry Show event director.
LOS ANGELES, CA
7-Eleven in Arcadia hit by armed robbery; unrelated to recent string of crimes

Authorities are on the lookout for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven located in Arcadia at gunpoint Saturday evening.The incident occurred just before midnight at the 7-Eleven located on East Live Oak Avenue. Officers rushed to the scene after the clerk reported the armed robbery. According to Arcadia Police Department, the suspect entered the convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint, demanding they money from the cash register. The employee complied with the suspect's demand and handed them the money, which the suspect grabbed before running from the store and entering a dark-colored sedan which fled from the area. Officers have described the suspect as a Hispanic male, standing around 5-feet, 6-inches tall. He was wearing a green camouflage jacket with a green baseball hat, black gloves, a blue medical face mask and white shoes. It was made clear that the robbery was in no way related to the recent string of crimes that have plagued the Southland, after two suspects wanted in connection with those incidents were arrested on Friday. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Arcadia police at (626) 574-5151.
ARCADIA, CA
At Least One Person Killed In Fatal Collision In LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - At least one person died today in a car crash near the Ladera Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. The crash happened at the intersection of Northridge and Overhill drives around 7:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Overhill drive will be shut down between Stocker...
LOS ANGELES, CA
It’s July 2022, and Masks Are Likely Coming Back Indoors in Los Angeles

Los Angeles County officials have mandated indoor masks requiring face coverings at indoor restaurants, bars, cafes, and businesses, a measure that will return as soon as July 29 if community transmission and hospitalizations do not improve. In the past month, COVID-19 deaths have doubled to about 100 per week, and in the past two weeks, hospitalizations have risen nearly 55 percent.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deputies Investigating Canyon Country Shooting

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a shooting that occured in Canyon Country Saturday night. At around 8 p.m. Saturday, deputies received reports of a possible shooting on Drycliff Street and Fairport Avenue in Canyon Country, according to deputies with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The caller...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Man shot in both shoulders after argument at McDonald's in Whittier

A man was shot in both shoulders following an argument with a pair of suspects at a McDonald's on Saturday. The shooting occurred a little after 9:15 p.m. at the fast food restaurant located at 8500 Washington Boulevard. According to police, the shooting was preceded by an altercation between the...
Suspect detained on suspicion of vehicular assault in Valencia

A suspect was detained on suspicion of trying to run over someone with their vehicle on the 28100 block of Kelly Johnson Parkway in Valencia on Sunday, according to law enforcement radio traffic. The detainment occurred across the street from a Public Storage facility on Kelly Johnson Parkway and involved...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Letter to the Editor: Follow the Money

Isn’t Metro’s court fight against the Sheriff a revelation, so to speak about the current power struggle between Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and an old system of belief and philosophy that politicians, especially those of color will profit themselves and family members even at the expense of creating chaos and rendering Los Angeles a lawless and ungovernable municipality?
LOS ANGELES, CA
