Baltimore, MD

Fugitive featured on Maryland's Most Wanted in brazen armed robbery in custody

By Alexa Ashwell
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fugitive featured on Maryland's Most Wanted just two weeks ago is now in custody. According to the...

foxbaltimore.com

CBS Baltimore

MD Republican Senate candidate charged with false report after allegedly claiming adult bookstore trafficked children

BALTIMORE --  Ryan Dark White, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Maryland under the name Jon McGreevey, has been arrested and charged with filing a false report after he allegedly told law enforcement an adult bookstore in Edgewood was forcing a young girl to perform sex acts on men, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.The sheriff's office now says the story was made up."It is shameful that a candidate for public office would make up such a story and use it to further his own political agenda," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler. In April, a tipster provided...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ex-Baltimore Police sergeant who planted BB gun on man hit with a car is sentenced to 21 months in prison

A federal judge sentenced ex-Baltimore Police Department Sgt. Keith Gladstone to 21 months in prison Wednesday for his role in planting a BB gun on a man another officer hit with a car eight years ago. Gladstone’s sentencing comes three years after he first pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to deprive someone of their civil rights. Gladstone has cooperated with federal prosecutors ever ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Victim of road rage talks about how she was shot six times on I-57 in Matteson

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A Chicago woman is in the hospital after she was shot six times on Interstate 57 in the south suburbs, in what has been called a case of road rage.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the woman's family wanted to know Monday night why the shooter hadn't bene charged.Cellphone video shows a nearly lifeless Aaliyah Ivory on the pavement of I-57 near Vollmer Road in Matteson Saturday, after she was shot six times. The bullet holes busted through the back windshield of Ivory's Ford Focus.Ivory survived, and we spoke with her from Advocate Christ Medical...
MATTESON, IL
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police officer arrested in federal drug case

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer is suspended without pay following his arrest Wednesday on federal charges linked to a drug distribution conspiracy, authorities said. Officer Steven Angelini, 41, of Middle River, was arrested Wednesday and ordered to remain in custody while awaiting a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

28-year-old man shot and killed in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 28-year-old man was gunned down in Baltimore's O'Donnell Heights neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers were sent to the 6200 block of Fortview Way to investigate a report of a shooting around 5:50 p.m., police said.Once they arrived at the location, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the site of the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man wounded in shooting near Glen Burnie restaurant

GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- Detectives are investigating a Tuesday shooting in Glen Burnie that sent a man to the hospital.About 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at a restaurant in the 500 block of Greenway Road SE, where they found a man who had been shot, Anne Arundel County Police said.The unidentified victim was conscious and alert when he was taken to a trauma center for treatment, police said. His condition was not immediately known Wednesday morning.Police said the shooting suspect, who might have been driving a light-colored sedan, took off before officers arrived.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6135 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police sergeant handed one year sentence in kidnapping, extortion case

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore homicide detective was sentenced to a year in prison Monday after threatening a contractor with arrest in 2020 because he was dissatisfied with a patio the contractor built at his Baltimore County home. James Lloyd, a sergeant with the Baltimore City Police Department, was arrested in July 2020 and charged with kidnapping and extortion. He was sentenced to three years, with all but one year suspended. Lloyd was suspended without pay when he was arrested, but by state law, he can't be terminated until he is sentenced. Baltimore Police did not immediately reply to request for comment. According to charging...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Squeegee worker charged in death of man wielding bat feared for his safety, lawyers say

BALTIMORE -- Lawyers for a teenager charged in the fatal shooting of a man wielding a bat at a downtown Baltimore intersection last week said the boy feared for his life and that his first-degree murder charge should be dropped. Timothy Reynolds, 48, died July 7 after he was shot during a dispute with squeegee workers near the corner of Light and Conway streets. Police said there was an initial confrontation between the workers and Reynolds, who parked his car and got out armed with the bat. He was advancing toward the group when he was shot, police said. A 15-year-old boy was arrested...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Five dead, including two teens, in nine separate Baltimore shootings this weekend: ‘a horrific mix’

At least five people, including two teens, have died in shootings since Friday night, according to Baltimore Police. At about 11:50 p.m. Friday, police responded to a triple shooting in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive in Northeast Baltimore. There, they found two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old shot. The teens were taken with gunshot wounds to a hospital. One of the 17-year-olds and the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 35, wounded in West Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in West Baltimore, authorities said.About 5:20 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of West Baltimore Street, where they found the man shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately clear Friday.No information about a possible suspect or motive was released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD

