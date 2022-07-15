Business has a local address? Check it out first

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

By Shaul Turner
 3 days ago

THORNTON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A Thornton resident was hoping to have duct work done without any issues, but when she needed to speak to a staff member in a local office, she received a shocking revelation.

“They don’t even exist,” she said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers learned that a growing number of legitimate businesses that conduct business from out-of-state and coordinate services through online orders or on the phone list home offices that are local on the internet.

Many consumers find choosing a local business gives them greater confidence should any problems arise.

The Problem Solvers visited the business address and found a strip mall area without an HVAC business. When contacting the company, a representative avoided questions about whether they had a local office.

Later, a recording said the business was closed but should have still been open if truly on Mountain Standard Time. The business is not registered with the Colorado Secretary of State.

Logan Hickle of the Better Business Bureau told FOX31 that even if a business shows a local address, confirm the location for yourself.

“A lot of times the address that they provide, it might show up on Google as a residential address instead of a proper commercial location, or it may show that the business is located on an empty lot, which is very bad sign,” Hickle said.

Hickle advises consumers to take a look at Google’s street view function when verifying a business’s location. The Better Business Bureau said that getting references from a trusted friend, neighbor or family member is always a good idea.

