Former Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji scores 24 points in Cavs’ summer league game

KU’s Ochai Agbaji charged down the lane, grabbed this alley-oop inbounds pass and threw down what had to be the dunk of the tournament over TCU’ s Micah Peaby during the second half of Friday’s semifinal game at the Big 12 Conference Tournament in Kansas City. KU beat TCU, 75-62. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Former Kansas men’s basketball guard Ochai Agbaji hit four three pointers and scored 24 points while starting and playing 30 minutes in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 91-80 loss to the Charlotte Hornets in an NBA 2K23 Summer League game on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-5 Agbaji, who was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, hit 7 of 13 shots. He was 4-of-8 from three and 6-of-6 from the line. Agbaji had three steals and three rebounds. The KU and Oak Park High graduate also had one assist with no turnovers. The Cavaliers fell to 1-2 in the Vegas summer league.

Agbaji is averaging 16.0 points a game on 42.9% shooting in three games. He’s made 43.5% of his threes and 88.9% of his free throws. He’s averaged 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 turnovers per contest. In all, the first-team All-American and Big 12 player of the year has logged 31.0 minutes per game.

“We’re excited about him,” Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman said during the ESPNU broadcast of Wednesday’s game as reported in an article by 247sports.com.

“It’s a little different for us. Early in the lottery, you take high-upside swings and younger talent. And with Ochai – four-year college vet, national champion that comes with a lot of accolades — so we’re excited to bring him into the fold. He already has some incredible habits,” Altman added.

Altman continued: “We were very hopeful he was (still going to be available at No. 14). He came and had an unbelievable visit/workout in Cleveland. He really proved himself. And also, he’s just an incredible human being, so he fits with our culture and our group. And he gives us something that we don’t have – a dynamic floor-spacer, but you can run stuff for him, sort of like J.J. Redick. You just run them off a bunch of down screens and fly him off stuff, and hopefully Darius Garland gets him some open shots.”

Cold-shooting Christian Braun scores eight

Former KU guard Christian Braun scored eight points on 1-of-10 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds in Denver’s 80-75 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-7 Braun, who was taken No. 21 overall by Denver in the 2022 NBA Draft, was 0-for-5 from three and 6-of-8 from the line. He had five assists, four turnovers and three blocks in 30 minutes.

The Nuggets are 2-1 in summer league. Braun has averaged 12.0 points per game on abysmal 28.9% shooting (13-of-45). He’s 1-of-20 from three thus far. He’s contributed 6.0 rebounds a game with 13 assists to six turnovers.

David McCormack scores seven points

Former Kansas power forward David McCormack scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds while starting and playing 20 minutes in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 87-75 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-10 McCormack, who signed a non guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract with Minnesota after not being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft, hit 3 of 10 shots. He was 1-of-2 from the line. He also had three turnovers to one assist with one steal and one blocked shot.

The Timberwolves fell to 1-2 in summer league action. McCormack has averaged 6.7 points and an identical 6.7 rebounds in three games. He’s cashed 42.9% of his shots.

Devon Dotson also nets seven points in loss

Former KU point guard Devon Dotson scored seven points on 3-of-10 shooting in Washington’s 106-88 loss to New Orleans on Wednesday in Vegas.

The 6-foot-1 Dotson, who played sparingly for Chicago his first two years in the NBA, missed his only three point try and made his only free throw attempt in 18 minutes. He had four rebounds, three assists and three turnovers for the (1-2) Wizards.

Dotson, a free agent attempting to make the roster of the Wizards, has averaged 7.3 points a game in three games. He’s made just 29.6% of his shots, including 14.3% of his threes. He has averaged 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 turnovers.

Marcus Garrett goes 0-for-9 from field

Former KU combo guard Marcus Garrett, a second-year pro trying to earn a guaranteed contract with the Miami Heat, scored two points with six rebounds, no assists and one turnover in Wednesday’s 75-71 loss to Philadelphia.

The 6-foot-5 Garrett missed nine shots without a make. He was 0-for-3 from three and 2-of-6 from the line in 27 minutes.

Miami is 1-2 in summer league play in Vegas. Garrett averages 7.3 points a game on 31.6% shooting. He’s made 25.0% of his threes. Garrett has grabbed 4.3 boards per contest.