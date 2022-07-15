ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Former Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji scores 24 points in Cavs’ summer league game

By Gary Bedore
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8UjP_0ggP2xay00
KU’s Ochai Agbaji charged down the lane, grabbed this alley-oop inbounds pass and threw down what had to be the dunk of the tournament over TCU’ s Micah Peaby during the second half of Friday’s semifinal game at the Big 12 Conference Tournament in Kansas City. KU beat TCU, 75-62. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Former Kansas men’s basketball guard Ochai Agbaji hit four three pointers and scored 24 points while starting and playing 30 minutes in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 91-80 loss to the Charlotte Hornets in an NBA 2K23 Summer League game on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-5 Agbaji, who was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, hit 7 of 13 shots. He was 4-of-8 from three and 6-of-6 from the line. Agbaji had three steals and three rebounds. The KU and Oak Park High graduate also had one assist with no turnovers. The Cavaliers fell to 1-2 in the Vegas summer league.

Agbaji is averaging 16.0 points a game on 42.9% shooting in three games. He’s made 43.5% of his threes and 88.9% of his free throws. He’s averaged 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 turnovers per contest. In all, the first-team All-American and Big 12 player of the year has logged 31.0 minutes per game.

“We’re excited about him,” Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman said during the ESPNU broadcast of Wednesday’s game as reported in an article by 247sports.com.

“It’s a little different for us. Early in the lottery, you take high-upside swings and younger talent. And with Ochai – four-year college vet, national champion that comes with a lot of accolades — so we’re excited to bring him into the fold. He already has some incredible habits,” Altman added.

Altman continued: “We were very hopeful he was (still going to be available at No. 14). He came and had an unbelievable visit/workout in Cleveland. He really proved himself. And also, he’s just an incredible human being, so he fits with our culture and our group. And he gives us something that we don’t have – a dynamic floor-spacer, but you can run stuff for him, sort of like J.J. Redick. You just run them off a bunch of down screens and fly him off stuff, and hopefully Darius Garland gets him some open shots.”

Cold-shooting Christian Braun scores eight

Former KU guard Christian Braun scored eight points on 1-of-10 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds in Denver’s 80-75 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-7 Braun, who was taken No. 21 overall by Denver in the 2022 NBA Draft, was 0-for-5 from three and 6-of-8 from the line. He had five assists, four turnovers and three blocks in 30 minutes.

The Nuggets are 2-1 in summer league. Braun has averaged 12.0 points per game on abysmal 28.9% shooting (13-of-45). He’s 1-of-20 from three thus far. He’s contributed 6.0 rebounds a game with 13 assists to six turnovers.

David McCormack scores seven points

Former Kansas power forward David McCormack scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds while starting and playing 20 minutes in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 87-75 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-10 McCormack, who signed a non guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract with Minnesota after not being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft, hit 3 of 10 shots. He was 1-of-2 from the line. He also had three turnovers to one assist with one steal and one blocked shot.

The Timberwolves fell to 1-2 in summer league action. McCormack has averaged 6.7 points and an identical 6.7 rebounds in three games. He’s cashed 42.9% of his shots.

Devon Dotson also nets seven points in loss

Former KU point guard Devon Dotson scored seven points on 3-of-10 shooting in Washington’s 106-88 loss to New Orleans on Wednesday in Vegas.

The 6-foot-1 Dotson, who played sparingly for Chicago his first two years in the NBA, missed his only three point try and made his only free throw attempt in 18 minutes. He had four rebounds, three assists and three turnovers for the (1-2) Wizards.

Dotson, a free agent attempting to make the roster of the Wizards, has averaged 7.3 points a game in three games. He’s made just 29.6% of his shots, including 14.3% of his threes. He has averaged 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 turnovers.

Marcus Garrett goes 0-for-9 from field

Former KU combo guard Marcus Garrett, a second-year pro trying to earn a guaranteed contract with the Miami Heat, scored two points with six rebounds, no assists and one turnover in Wednesday’s 75-71 loss to Philadelphia.

The 6-foot-5 Garrett missed nine shots without a make. He was 0-for-3 from three and 2-of-6 from the line in 27 minutes.

Miami is 1-2 in summer league play in Vegas. Garrett averages 7.3 points a game on 31.6% shooting. He’s made 25.0% of his threes. Garrett has grabbed 4.3 boards per contest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Ohio Basketball
City
Washington, KS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
Local
Kansas Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Local
Kansas Basketball
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Lawrence, KS
Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Washington State
City
Kansas, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Garrett
Person
Devon Dotson
Person
Koby Altman
Person
Ochai Agbaji
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 marks the 18th day of NBA Free Agency, and one of the players that is still available is 2014 Rookie of The Year Michael Carter-Williams. Carter-Williams last played for the Orlando Magic in 2021, and he averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. This past...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Says The Team Won't Wreck Their Future With An All-In Move: "I Don't Wanna Go Off A Cliff Like Other Teams Do When They Go All In, They Got No Young Players, No Draft Choices.”

Joe Lacob has found himself in the news an awful lot in recent times. While partly that was because his team won their 4th championship in the last 8 seasons in 2021-22, it was also for how they had accomplished it. The Warriors owner was coming under some fire for the team's payroll, which was the highest in NBA history, with rival teams being worried about their spending.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Jayhawks#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Charlotte Hornets#Summer League#Nba Draft#Cavaliers#All American#Espnu
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Will Join LeBron James And DeMar DeRozan And Play In The Drew League On Saturday

Kyrie Irving has been in the middle of several newsworthy moments during the last season. His initial inability to play, thanks to not taking the COVID-19 vaccine was followed by some great performances. However, after the Nets' season ended in a sweep, there was a lot of drama around a potential contract extension before he ended up picking up his player option for next season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
FastBreak on FanNation

Brooklyn Nets Announce Uniform Numbers Of 3 New Players

On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced the uniform numbers of T.J. Warren, Edmond Sumner and Royce O'Neal. All three players are new to the roster this offseason. O'Neal: He will wear 00 this upcoming season for the Nets, and he was acquired in a trade with the Utah Jazz. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that deal was for a 2023 first-round pick. O'Neal averaged 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Jazz last season. They are the only franchise that he has played for in his entire NBA career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
9K+
Followers
820
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy