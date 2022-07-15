ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

Despite a devastating house fire, one Midland County family is still thankful

By Rob Tooke
 4 days ago

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – A fire destroyed the Satterfield family’s home in late June.

Two weeks later, the family of four is moving forward. They’re doing so with gratitude.

That house fire happened on June 28 around noon, on East County Road 71 in Midland County, near Loop 250 and County Road 1150. For privacy reasons, the family asked not to include their specific address.

While the Satterfield family lost nearly everything, they are not focusing on what they lost. Instead, they are focusing on what they didn’t lose: each other.

Charlene Satterfield recalls that afternoon. She was at work. So was her husband, Justin. Their children were at home.

“My daughter called me. I answered and I could hear a fire alarm in the back,” Charlene said, recalling the phone call. “ ‘Mom, the bathroom’s on fire. There’s flames coming out of it.’ And I said, ‘Get the kids and get out of the house.’”

Firefighters believe the cause of the fire was an electrical shortage in the wall. The home is considered a total loss. The source of ignition is believed to be near the bathroom.

It all happened so fast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYVey_0ggP0cNN00
Pictured left to right: Jayden, Charlene, and Jayce

“I didn’t lose my kids. It’s the only prayer that I prayed… that my kids were out safe. Thankfully, my daughter also had her wits to get the dogs out of the house,” Charlene said.

Charlene credits her 15-year-old daughter, Jayden, with quick-thinking. After all, she saved her little brother, Jayce, and their young cousin, who was also home at the time.

Jayden is no stranger to a high-pressure situation. She is a competitive shooter.

“I don’t know exactly what was going through my head. It was kind of all over the place,” Jayden said, remembering those first moments. “But I had a one-way track of just… make sure everyone’s out of the house.”

Charlene said her daughter did exactly what she should have. In fact, Jayden has been trained on emergency preparedness by her parents. Charlene encourages other parents to talk about emergency preparedness with their children.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lLTna_0ggP0cNN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ao1me_0ggP0cNN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29VUdT_0ggP0cNN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aBMHb_0ggP0cNN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWmSB_0ggP0cNN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ikf9S_0ggP0cNN00

The family homeschools their children. All of their school work was destroyed. The family’s furniture, electronics, and valuables were also destroyed. While the family’s dogs were saved, a pet guinea pig perished in the fire.

But Charlene said her family is still blessed. There is a silver-lining amid the damage.

“No matter how bad the situation is, I want people to know, all of this is replaceable,” Charlene said.

Charlene said her family’s ministry and faith in God has helped them stay resilient in the face of ruins.

Charlene has lived on the property for nearly 30 years. Her parents have lived on the property for nearly 50 years. This is their home, and they plan to rebuild.

The community has also offered support.

“There have been people who reached out, who we didn’t talk to in years or we didn’t know…” Charlene said, pausing briefly. “…Almost everyone has just been incredible.”

Anyone interested in helping the Satterfield family in their recovery is welcomed to visit this GoFundMe fundraiser.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

