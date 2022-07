Two Vidor High School cheerleaders received the Pin It Forward award. Breanna Shafer was pinned by a UCA staff member and Hope Dilley was pinned by a fellow cheerleader. Pin it forward is one of the special duties of a staffer to recognize a camper for a quality that has made them stand out. The unique moment of pinning it forward is that the staff can personally award at any time throughout the camp and for any reason. Some qualities in which we strive to seek out include:

VIDOR, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO