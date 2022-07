The protagonist of England’s 2019 World Cup triumph Ben Stokes shocked the cricket world on Monday as he announced his retirement from ODIs. The star all-rounder said that the first match of the series against South Africa will be his last game in the 50-over format. The game will be held at his home ground in Durham on Tuesday. Making the announcement on social media, the talismanic left-hander declared that managing the workload of the three formats was proving “unsustainable” for him and that’s why he chose to quit One-Day Internationals. As soon as Ben Stokes released a statement about hanging his boots from ODIs, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to the superstar English cricketer.

SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO