ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tame inflation to keep BOJ a dovish outlier in global rate-hike rush

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rW5oz_0ggOx4e300

TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is expected to reiterate its resolve next week to keep monetary policy ultra-loose and remain a dovish outlier as many other central banks raise interest rates, a commitment that could lead to further falls in the yen.

Central bankers around the world are scrambling to cool stubbornly high inflation, but stronger policy action could increase the risk of a global recession. read more

The BOJ, however, is in no rush to withdraw its massive stimulus, with Japan's economy yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels and inflation - at slightly above its 2% target - well below that of other advanced nations.

"If necessary, we'll take additional monetary easing steps without hesitation with an eye on the impact of the pandemic," BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday.

At its July 20-21 meeting, the BOJ is widely expected to maintain ultra-low interest rates and a pledge to keep borrowing rates at "current or lower" levels.

The decision will come hours before that of the European Central Bank, which looks set to raise rates for the first time since 2011 to combat inflation running at a record 8.6%.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also seen hiking rates again at its July 26-27 meeting, with investors pricing in the chance of at least a 75 basis point increase.

Prospects of a widening U.S.-Japan interest rate gap pushed the dollar to a fresh 24-year high above 139 yen on Thursday. The dollar stood at 138.84 yen on Friday.

"When you look across the world, the BOJ's dovish monetary policy stance is an easy target of overseas investors who may build up yen-selling positions," said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities.

Once welcomed for the boost it gives to exports, a weak yen is a now a source of concern for Japanese policymakers as it inflates already rising cost of food and fuel imports.

In new quarterly forecasts due next week, the BOJ is likely to revise up its inflation forecast for the year ending in March 2023 to above 2% and flag rising inflation expectations. read more

While the BOJ may also upgrade next year's inflation forecast from the current 1.1%, it will still project a slowdown from this year as the effect of soaring fuel costs dissipate, say sources familiar with the bank's thinking.

While sticking to its projection of a moderate recovery, the BOJ will warn of risks such as slowing global growth and a renewed rise in domestic COVID-19 infections, they said.

China's economy contracted sharply in the second quarter, data showed on Friday, and its recovery is expected to be slow and uneven, further clouding the outlook for Japan's exports. read more

With infections on the rise, the BOJ is leaning toward postponing a decision, initially expected at the July meeting, on whether to extend a September deadline for a pandemic-relief programme to support smaller firms' funding, the sources said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Japan, China cut holdings of U.S. Treasuries to multi-year lows -data

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan and China pared back holdings of U.S. Treasuries in May to multi-year lows, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday. Japan's holdings fell to $1.212 trillion, the lowest since January 2020, when the country's stash of Treasuries was $1.211 trillion. In April, Japan's holdings were at $1.218 trillion.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haruhiko Kuroda
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Boj#Interest Rates#The Bank Of Japan#The European Central Bank#The U S Federal Reserve
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Why Stimulus Checks Could Come Back During Our Next Recession

Those payments may not be off the table permanently. The government has relied on stimulus checks numerous times to combat recessions. If economic conditions worsen, we could see another round of direct payments. These days, a growing number of experts are sounding warnings about a potential recession. Now the reality...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

497K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy