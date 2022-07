On Friday evening, a 63-year-old man lost his life after being hit by a vehicle near the Spokane Street Bridge in West Seattle. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:55 p.m. on Southwest Spokane Street and Klickitat Avenue Southwest. According to the witnesses, a person driving a white or silver Sedan heading eastbound on Southwest Spokane Street struck the man who was riding a compact electric bike and crossing the road.

