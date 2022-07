SEATTLE - On Wednesday, Woodland Park Zoo welcomed a new brown bear cub, an orphaned female found roaming alone on an air force base near Anchorage, Alaska. After receiving multiple reports of a lone cub, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG) confirmed the mom was nowhere to be found and the cub was too young to survive on her own. The cub, who currently weighs 89 pounds, was born this past winter and is yet to be named.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO