Las Vegas, NV

What to expect this monsoon season in Las Vegas

By Paulina Bucka
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas valley is no stranger to flash flooding.

Monsoon season is upon us, and with it come the chances of rain.

Officials with the Regional Flood Control District say even if we don’t see too much rain, it doesn’t take much rain for a disaster.

Michelle French with the Regional Flood Control District says her office works directly with public works to mitigate the chances of future flash flooding.

While she says there is always a one percent chance for a "100-year flood," being vigilant is key.

French says RFCD works in an interlocal agreement for them to do maintenance and clean-up of all the storm drains and storm facilities in the community.

There’s 677 miles of storm drains and 104 retention bases here in Clark County.

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

