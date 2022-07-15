ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Strange times in Tiffin

By The Blade Editorial Board
 3 days ago

It’s hard to figure out what’s going on in Tiffin.

Within a day of his selection as mayor, Zack Perkins declined the position and resigned his city council seat.

This coming from a man who not only announced his interest in the job shortly after the resignation of the previous mayor but said he planned to run for a full term in 2023.

He was selected for that position, despite some city council members receiving an email making misconduct allegations against him. Those emails were apparently received before the meeting in which he was selected. The emails were not discussed at the meeting.

The citizens of Tiffin need to know what the heck is going on. A coverup won’t do. There is something strangely wrong and troubling about this series of events.

And yes, they are allegations. Not proven. Those allegations, though, are disrupting the functioning of Tiffin’s city government.

The quick resignation only raises more questions.

A full investigation of the allegations must be pursued. That investigation should ideally be conducted by an outside party.

If Mr. Perkins did nothing wrong, he deserves exoneration.

If he did do something wrong, then the people of Tiffin deserve to know. They also should know when other officials knew about the allegations.

It’s trying to short circuit a full and fair investigation that gets cities, towns and universities into trouble. We’re talking lawsuits.

Is there a culture problem at city hall? That’s one of the many questions that must be answered.

Tiffin officials must deal with this matter openly. The public should see the emails and know each and every step taken to investigate this sad series of events.

Betty Adamson
3d ago

tiffin has been full of corruption for YEAR'S. It's just now coming to light because people are speaking up and out and the inner circle is scrambling to do damage control 💯💯. It's not the first town to be run by corruption.

