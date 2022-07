Top Iowa Republicans crowed this month when the state's official figures showed the GOP had expanded its voter registration lead over Democrats. At this point in the 2018 election cycle, registered Republicans outnumbered Democrats in Iowa by around 24,000. The current disparity is more than three times as large. According to the latest numbers released by the Secretary of State's office, Iowa has 681,871 active registered Republicans, 597,120 Democrats, and 555,988 no-party voters.

IOWA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO