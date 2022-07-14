ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Taurasi, Diggins-Smith rally Mercury past Mystics 80-75

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Diana Taurasi scored 29 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 24 and the Phoenix Mercury rallied for an 80-75 victory over the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

Taurasi sank five 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds for Phoenix (11-15), which trailed 26-11 after the first quarter. Taurasi scored 13 of the Mercury's 32 points in the second quarter to get Phoenix within 45-43 at the half.

Diggins-Smith had nine assists and made all eight of her free throws — the final two with 15.8 seconds left to cap the scoring. Sophie Cunningham scored 10 of her 13 points in the second period and had seven rebounds.

Elena Delle Donne finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds for Washington (15-11). Ariel Atkins added 14.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The LeBron James Health News

It's been a frustrating couple of seasons for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers since their championship in 2020. LeBron and the Lakers have dealt with some significant injuries over the past two seasons, along with some questionable chemistry on the court in 2021-22. Perhaps that is bound to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Nationals star Juan Soto wins first Home Run Derby amid trade rumblings

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto won his first Home Run Derby on Monday night, holding off Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez 19-18 in the final. The 23-year-old Soto hit 53 total homers, beating each of his three opponents by one homer in the midseason power showcase. Soto was locked in at the plate even after spending an hour earlier at Dodger Stadium answering repeated questions about his possible departure from the Nats after turning down a huge contract extension.
SEATTLE, WA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
28K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy