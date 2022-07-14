ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD officer suffers graze wound in shooting with robbery suspects in Fairfax area

By Gregory Yee
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
A Los Angeles police officer suffered a graze wound during a shooting with an armed suspect in the Fairfax area Thursday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 6:49 p.m. near Fairfax and Melrose avenues, said Officer Matthew Cruz, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Officers came across two suspects attempting to rob a person of a designer watch and interceded, a source with knowledge of the incident told The Times.

One of the suspects shot at officers, hitting one of them, and an officer shot back, Officer Annie Hernandez told The Times.

It was not clear whether the officer who was injured or another officer returned fire.

2 hours ago

Investigators believe one of the suspects was shot, Hernandez said. Both suspects fled in a vehicle and remain at large.

The officer who was injured was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, she said.

A source with knowledge of the incident told The Times the officer suffered a graze wound and was not seriously injured.

Firefighters were dispatched at 7:03 p.m. to the 7800 block of Melrose and transported one patient, said Nicholas Prange, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson.

Further information about the shooting was not available Thursday night.

