Rockies Defense Shines In Win
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The Grand Junction Rockies topped the Northern Colorado Owlz 3-0. pitcher Jimmy Dobrash had a monster outing going 8 and one third innings, only allowing five hits with 9 strikeouts. Friday is Blackout night, first pitch is at 6:35.
