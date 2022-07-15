Rockies Defense Shines In Win

The Grand Junction Rockies get an RBI double from Casey Peterson in the third inning to give the Rockies a 2-1 lead. Matthew Turner would tie the game up in the 7th inning with a solo home run. But the Rockies would get an RBI single from Peterson in the bottom half of the 7th. Jordan Fitzpatrick would add a sac fly in the 8th as the Rockies get the 4-2 win.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO