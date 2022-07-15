ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockies Defense Shines In Win

By Mike Kretz
 3 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The Grand Junction Rockies topped the Northern Colorado Owlz 3-0. pitcher Jimmy Dobrash had a monster outing going 8 and one third innings, only allowing five hits with 9 strikeouts. Friday is Blackout night, first pitch is at 6:35.

