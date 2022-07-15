Appointed officials, employees get compensation

false

Crawford County’s appointed department heads will share in bonuses for their service during the pandemic.

The Crawford County Board Thursday approved using relief funds to compensate county employees and non-elected department heads for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount is not to exceed $200,000.

Under state law, elected officials, such as the sheriff, the county clerk and board members, are ineligible for the bonuses. At first, it seemed appointed officials would not be allowed to share, either.

One of the appointees, Supervisor of Assessments Hope Weber, asked why she, County Engineer Justin Childress and Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Brad Midgett were being left out.

“There is no barrier to my getting this,” Weber said, expressing confusion over the situation.

Board member Don Goupil explained the committee that recommended the bonuses asked local residents about the matter and came to the decision to treat the appointed officers like the elected ones. Others on the board disagreed.

“I’m kind of on Hope’s side on this,” Clint Williamson said.

The appointed department heads kept busy during the worst of the pandemic. Midgett was especially active, board members pointed out.

With the appointees added to the list, the measure passed unanimously.

Unfortunately, the pandemic is not over. Crawford County Health Department Public Health Director Mikayla Gascich told the board 92 new cases, including 22 from outbreaks, were reported locally this past week.

The department continues to vaccinate against the coronavirus and now has the pediatric vaccine, too.

The CCHD has both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for children six months and up. It is also in the midst of providing annual school vaccinations.

Also Thursday, the board approved a plan to add a probation officer to be shared with Richland County.

Circuit Judge Christopher Weber explained the local probation office is understaffed. He pointed out the number of felonies here jumped from 83 in 1993 to 298 in 2021, while the number of probation officers remained at two.

Richland was deemed close enough that the two counties could share a new officer 50/50, he said, adding the salary would be paid by the Administrative Office of Illinois Courts. The counties will split paying for benefits, which will cost Crawford about $9,600 per year.

Crawford County Treasurer Twyla Bailey updated the board on property taxes.

“We’ve been really busy,” Bailey said. “The last two weeks have been steady.”

As of Thursday, her office had received $17.9 million of the anticipated $36 million in real estate taxes and almost $20,000 of the expected $57,000 in mobile home taxes. Accepting credit cards to pay taxes has been going “so-so,” Bailey said. While cards have been used successfully to pay for multiple parcels online, issues have arisen when paying in person at her office in the county annex building.

For some reason, the online link allowing payments has shut down several times. Efforts are underway to identify and fix the problem. Meanwhile, 22 people have paid their taxes with cards at the office.

County Clerk Fayrene Wright said her office, accross the aisle from Bailey’s, has also been busy lately.

Wright said several couples have used the new online marriage license application, cutting the amount of time required to process them in her office in half.

Also, the June 28 primary was officially certified earlier in the day with no changes in the outcome of the election. Four of the 11 mail-in ballots still out on election night arrived in time to be counted. Six never arrived and one was canceled because of the voter’s death.

In other business, the board:

• Learned from Crawford County Development Executive Director Risa Shaner that the first Crawford County Leadership class in four years will start in September.

• Was told by the supervisor of assessments she is considering changing to Schneider Geospatial as the provider of aerial county maps. Customer service has suffered since current provider Sidwell changed hands.

• Also learned that veterans with 100% disabilities will no longer have to re-apply for property tax exemptions annually.

• Approved contracts for road work in Montgomery and Oblong townships.

• Re-Appointed Kip Randolph to the Southeastern Illinois Economic Development Authority Board and Gareld Bilyew to LWIB #23 Board.