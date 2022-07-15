Girls from Boys and Girls Clubs visit J.F. Brennan Company headquarters to learn about construction careers
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Young girls from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse went to J.F. Brennan Company’s headquarters to learn about careers in construction.
The kids toured the Brennan marine tugboat, the shipping yard, and corporate offices.
Young girls also got to pilot an underwater remote-controlled vehicle.
“I just want to give those opportunities to younger girls who might feel the same way that I did,” said Tina Klinger, the Chief Financial Officer of J.F. Brennan. “I found a home here and I wouldn’t want to do anything but construction.”
This is the second year that the Boys and Girls Clubs have coordinated the event.
