Girls from Boys and Girls Clubs visit J.F. Brennan Company headquarters to learn about construction careers

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Young girls from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse went to J.F. Brennan Company’s headquarters to learn about careers in construction.

The kids toured the Brennan marine tugboat, the shipping yard, and corporate offices.

Young girls also got to pilot an underwater remote-controlled vehicle.

“I just want to give those opportunities to younger girls who might feel the same way that I did,” said Tina Klinger, the Chief Financial Officer of J.F. Brennan. “I found a home here and I wouldn’t want to do anything but construction.”

This is the second year that the Boys and Girls Clubs have coordinated the event.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

La Crosse County sheriff’s deputy appears to flash hand gesture linked to white supremacy in social media post

La Crosse Common Council will revisit conversion therapy ban in 60 days

Court proceedings delayed again for Sparta man accused of killing girlfriend

Change of Command ceremony held at Fort McCoy as military installation welcomes new garrison leader

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.