The Lamar County Coroner has since identified the victim as 76-year-old Harold Sumrall, a resident of Hattiesburg. Sumrall’s next of kin have been notified. The Hattiesburg Police Department was called to the scene in the area of US-98 and Cross Creek Parkway at about 12:30 p.m. when a 2013 Ford Escape crashed into a 1986 Plymouth. A 2016 Chevrolet was also involved in the crash.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO