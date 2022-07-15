Dog Stolen While Owner Was in Emeryville for Trip

A Yorkie was stolen in Emeryville early Thursday while a woman was in town for a trip. The pup's name is Blue and it was taken while his owner Peggy Boze was unloading her bags at Sonesta Hotel at 1:30 a.m. and someone came up with a gun and took off...
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An Oakland man pleaded guilty Friday in a federal courtroom in San Francisco to a 2017 burglary of a marijuana grow warehouse in Richmond, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and other federal officials. In the plea agreement reached with 25-year-old Joevonne Ralls, he admitted that he […]
4 people hurt after a crash in Oakland (Oakland, CA)Nationwide Report. Four people were hurt after a crash Sunday morning in Oakland. As per the initial information, the traffic accident involving two ladder trucks took place just before 8 a.m. on 20th St. and Broadway [...]
(KRON) — Officers from the San Jose Police Department responded to a hit and run incident that left a pedestrian dead on Sunday night, according to a tweet from the department. The incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Story Road and Kollmar Drive. The vehicle struck a pedestrian that was […]
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Oakland, in the 2000 block of 13th Ave. Oakland police received calls just after 11 a.m. about a shooting. Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, from which he died at the scene. Police are...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — A man was arrested on Sunday morning in connection to the shooting of a Mountain View police officer, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department. The individual, whose identity was not immediately available, was taken into custody after a sheriff’s surveillance plane tracked their...
Police arrested a 20-year-old man in a fatal shooting at The Plant shopping center in San Jose that occurred Friday morning, SJPD said Monday. Manuel Gutierrez of San Jose was detained and arrested at the scene Friday, police said, but they did not reveal details of the arrest until Monday morning.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect has now been arrested after a tent was set on fire in Stockton, leaving one person with fatal injuries.
The incident happened back on July 7. A 36-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were reportedly inside a tent in the area of Airport Way and Mormon Slough when someone lit it on fire.
Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital, but the man later died from his injuries.
Investigators said it appears the suspect was a girlfriend of the man who came back to the tent to find her boyfriend with another woman. That’s when she allegedly lit the tent on fire.
Stockton police said, on Sunday, they arrested 40-year-old Erica Mora in connection to the incident.
More has now been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
Livermore police are asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to be responsible for a deadly shooting at a bowling alley over the weekend. Police identified the suspect in the Saturday evening shooting at Granada Bowl as 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia, also known as Roger Aleman. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
(KRON) — San Jose police announced Monday that arrests have been made in two of the city’s recent homicides. Manuel Gutierrez, 20, of San Jose, has been arrested for the 22nd homicide to take place in the city in 2022. Saunray Winchester, 40, also of San Jose, has been arrested for the 21st homicide in the city this year.
SAN MATEO, Calif. - San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Office is looking for a man who attacked another male victim at the Hillsdale CalTrain Station in San Mateo on Saturday. Officials responded to a report of a physical altercation at approximately 2:41 p.m. that left a man wounded. The victim was transported to a local hospital with lacerations to his head and face.
A jewelry show traveling from the Bay Area to Southern California was interrupted when an estimated $150 million dollars worth of jewelry was stolen from an armored truck. According to KPIX, the jewelry was loaded into a Brink's vehicle last Sunday after being shown at the San Mateo Event Center, by the next morning, about 24 lockers belonging to about 18 vendors were gone. The gems – some of which were sapphire and 19-karat yellow gold – were going to be showcased at the International Gem and Jewelry Show in Pasadena, a direct-to-consumer jewelry show that sells loose gems, watches, and accessories.
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a fatal car crash that killed a pedestrian Sunday evening. Officers received a report of a traffic collision with a pedestrian in the 6100 block of Bancroft Avenue just past 10:00 p.m. Sunday, police said. : Granada Bowl to open again following deadly...
Oakland police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian late Sunday night, the police department confirmed Monday morning. The collision occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday along Bancroft Avenue between 62nd and 63rd avenues in East Oakland, police said. The victim was identifed only as an adult male,...
Richmond police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday, July 15, in the area of S. 49th Street and Cutting Boulevard. Just after 10 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area, police said. Officers located a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
In August 2019 the Brentwood Police Department responded to a call regarding a welfare check of a woman who was recently involved in a physical altercation with then 38-year old William ROSS (of Brentwood). Early on in the investigation our patrol officers noticed several signs that the woman was a...
ORINDA, Calif. (BCN) — A preliminary California Highway Patrol investigation into a traffic fatality that occurred late Friday evening on state Highway 24 in Orinda indicates that a passenger traveling in a vehicle fell out before being struck by another vehicle and killed. KRON On is streaming news live now A CHP spokesperson said the […]
