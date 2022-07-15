Dog Stolen While Owner Was in Emeryville for Trip

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect has now been arrested after a tent was set on fire in Stockton, leaving one person with fatal injuries. The incident happened back on July 7. A 36-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were reportedly inside a tent in the area of Airport Way and Mormon Slough when someone lit it on fire. Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital, but the man later died from his injuries. Investigators said it appears the suspect was a girlfriend of the man who came back to the tent to find her boyfriend with another woman. That’s when she allegedly lit the tent on fire. Stockton police said, on Sunday, they arrested 40-year-old Erica Mora in connection to the incident. More has now been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

