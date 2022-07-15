ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emeryville, CA

Dog Stolen While Owner Was in Emeryville for Trip

By NBC Bay Area staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Yorkie was stolen in Emeryville early Thursday while a woman was in town for a trip. The pup's name is Blue and it was taken while his owner Peggy Boze was unloading her bags at Sonesta Hotel at 1:30 a.m. and someone came up with a gun and took off...

