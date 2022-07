INDIANAPOLIS — An attorney for Dr. Caitlin Bernard sent a cease-and-desist order to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita Friday. The cease and desist order sent by the law firm of DeLaney & DeLaney stated, “Please cease and desist from making false and misleading statements about alleged misconduct by Dr. Bernard in her profession, which constitute defamation per se. Moreover, to the extent that any statement you make exceeds the general scope of your authority as Indiana’s Attorney General, such a statement forms the basis of an actionable defamation claim.”

