Butler County, OH

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
OVI checkpoint scheduled tonight

WEST CHESTER TWP. — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in West Chester Township.

The checkpoint will be held on from 8:15 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force.

>>1 taken into custody after driver flees from OVI checkpoint in Dayton, drives into field

Crews will be located on Cincinnati-Columbus Road (US 42) at Regal Lane, the northbound lanes will be checked.

We will update this story once we learn the results of the checkpoint.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by the United States Department of Transportation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

