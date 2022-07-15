ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stolen vehicle catches fire in Baldwin, Pittsburgh police respond

By Tori Yorgey
Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — A vehicle fire called for a large response from firefighters and police Thursday night. The vehicle was located on a path in a wooded area, hidden by trees, below a hillside behind a neighborhood. "(There was) heavy...

