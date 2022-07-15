Peter Franchot meets with Easton mental wellness organizations

EASTON — Gubernatorial candidate, comptroller and Democrat Peter Franchot visited For All Seasons and Channel Marker in Easton as part of his campaign to promote mental wellness in the wake of the pandemic.

For All Seasons CEO Beth Anne Langrell said she really was grateful for the visit.

“We were really grateful for Peter Franchot stopping by with his wife and for his help to bring the message of the importance of mental wellness to the community. His visit helps to highlight and bring to the attention of the community, the importance of mental wellness in every aspect of our society,” said Langrell.

Cathy Cassell, executive director of Channel Marker said the visit was very meaningful.

“Today we had a visit from Peter Franchot, comptroller of Maryland, and he was here to recognize our 40th year of service as a community behavioral health organization and also to visit our new residential crisis services that should be opening up later this summer,” said Cassell.

Franchot talked about why he chose For All Seasons and Channel Marker to visit and talk with the staffs of both.

“The inflation issue has thrown everybody into disarray and one of the consequences is the stress that inflation causes particularly for low-wage earners. Inflation is hammering Maryland right now. It’s almost double digit inflation at the highest in 40 years. On top of all the consequences of the pandemic, we now have the stress of people being unable to pay their bills. They may have income but they don’t have any money in their savings. So what we are seeing is a big uptick in mental illness,” said Franchot.

Franchot wanted to hear from staff members about what he can do to support mental wellness in the state of Maryland if he is elected as governor. He emphasized the need for institutions like For All Seasons and Channel Marker.

“There’s an incredible increase in anxiety and stress in our public right now because of the uncertain economy. These are fabulous projects and fabulous organizations. Easton and Talbot County are lucky to have both of these organizations,” said Franchot

For All Seasons, Behavioral Health and Rape Crisis Center provides individual therapy, psychiatric help, advocacy, education and outreach. Channel Marker provides mental health and wellness support for adults and youth with severe mental illness in Caroline, Dorchester and Talbot counties.