St. Michaels commissioners meet to discuss hotel proposal

St. Michaels commissioners listen as members of the public address important issues. PHOTO BY CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE

ST. MICHAELS — Emotions were high at Wednesday’s St. Michaels commission meeting. A group of residents opposed to the building of a Hampton Inn hotel at the entrance to St. Michaels read letters and gave testimony against the hotel, asking the commission to take stronger action to prevent its construction.

Testimony included concerns such as if a Hampton Inn chain is allowed at the entrance to the town, then other chains would turn up such as a McDonald’s or Starbucks in the town. Opponents of the hotel, who call themselves the Warriors for St. Michaels, said numerous trees have already been cut to build the hotel and they are very concerned.

David Breimhurst, president of the St. Michaels commission, said the testimony was a very important part of the meeting.

“I think the most important part is that the public was able to come in here today to provide a wide variety of opinions on the proposal for a new hotel at the entrance of town. They have some valid concerns and they need to be able to express those concerns freely and openly and the commissioners need to hear what they are thinking. I would just like to let them know that the commissioners are on board with preserving the nature and character of the town but there are legal procedures that we have to follow and we are going to let the process play itself out,” said Breimhurst.

Testimony from this group included fears that the new hotel would endanger children at the schools across the street and affect traffic coming and going into town. The group has been in contact with the commission and commissioners are becoming more familiar with the issues.

“I’ve heard a lot of what they’ve had to say because I talk to people in the town and they’ve also sent us letters that were read here today on the record. So, I’ve seen the letters and I understand their concerns and I think their hearts are in the right place and they firmly believe in what they are advocating. We just have to make sure we’re doing everything even handedly and legally,” said Breimhurst.

Next, the council discussed flooding in the town which has been a problem in the past and is projected to get much worse over the next 28 years.

“The presentation by the Climate Change and Sea Level Rise commission is making tremendous progress in putting forward some grant proposals that will help the town secure the necessary monies to study the issues and to come up with actual mitigation projects that can be put into place down the road,” said Breimhurst.

The waterfront is expected to have higher and higher water, eventually flooding parts of the town on a more frequent basis.

“They’ve done some very extensive work in looking at what the town might look like in year 2050 if we don’t do anything and so this is a very urgent issue for the town,” said Breimhurst.

Roy Myers with the Climate Change and Sea Level Rise commission said recent extreme flooding was an example of what the waterfront in St. Michaels will look like on a normal day in the future.

“Last October on the 28, 29 and 30, we had sea level rise that was three or four feet above the mean sea level. So when everyone walked around and saw all the flooding in St. Michaels that weekend, that is the projection of what St. Michaels would look like every day in 28 years,” said Myers.

The commission compared the issue of flooding in the town to be similar to Poplar Island flooding and Hoopers Island flooding.

“They have the full support of the town commissioners in terms of putting up the necessary matching monies to apply for these grants. They are doing possibly the most important work in the town right now because that is our future,” said Breimhurst.