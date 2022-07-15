ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Michaels, MD

St. Michaels commissioners meet to discuss hotel proposal

By CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE caufderheide@chespub.com
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uTa0_0ggOZu5W00
St. Michaels commissioners listen as members of the public address important issues. PHOTO BY CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE

ST. MICHAELS — Emotions were high at Wednesday’s St. Michaels commission meeting. A group of residents opposed to the building of a Hampton Inn hotel at the entrance to St. Michaels read letters and gave testimony against the hotel, asking the commission to take stronger action to prevent its construction.

Testimony included concerns such as if a Hampton Inn chain is allowed at the entrance to the town, then other chains would turn up such as a McDonald’s or Starbucks in the town. Opponents of the hotel, who call themselves the Warriors for St. Michaels, said numerous trees have already been cut to build the hotel and they are very concerned.

David Breimhurst, president of the St. Michaels commission, said the testimony was a very important part of the meeting.

“I think the most important part is that the public was able to come in here today to provide a wide variety of opinions on the proposal for a new hotel at the entrance of town. They have some valid concerns and they need to be able to express those concerns freely and openly and the commissioners need to hear what they are thinking. I would just like to let them know that the commissioners are on board with preserving the nature and character of the town but there are legal procedures that we have to follow and we are going to let the process play itself out,” said Breimhurst.

Testimony from this group included fears that the new hotel would endanger children at the schools across the street and affect traffic coming and going into town. The group has been in contact with the commission and commissioners are becoming more familiar with the issues.

“I’ve heard a lot of what they’ve had to say because I talk to people in the town and they’ve also sent us letters that were read here today on the record. So, I’ve seen the letters and I understand their concerns and I think their hearts are in the right place and they firmly believe in what they are advocating. We just have to make sure we’re doing everything even handedly and legally,” said Breimhurst.

Next, the council discussed flooding in the town which has been a problem in the past and is projected to get much worse over the next 28 years.

“The presentation by the Climate Change and Sea Level Rise commission is making tremendous progress in putting forward some grant proposals that will help the town secure the necessary monies to study the issues and to come up with actual mitigation projects that can be put into place down the road,” said Breimhurst.

The waterfront is expected to have higher and higher water, eventually flooding parts of the town on a more frequent basis.

“They’ve done some very extensive work in looking at what the town might look like in year 2050 if we don’t do anything and so this is a very urgent issue for the town,” said Breimhurst.

Roy Myers with the Climate Change and Sea Level Rise commission said recent extreme flooding was an example of what the waterfront in St. Michaels will look like on a normal day in the future.

“Last October on the 28, 29 and 30, we had sea level rise that was three or four feet above the mean sea level. So when everyone walked around and saw all the flooding in St. Michaels that weekend, that is the projection of what St. Michaels would look like every day in 28 years,” said Myers.

The commission compared the issue of flooding in the town to be similar to Poplar Island flooding and Hoopers Island flooding.

“They have the full support of the town commissioners in terms of putting up the necessary matching monies to apply for these grants. They are doing possibly the most important work in the town right now because that is our future,” said Breimhurst.

Comments / 0

Related
chestertownspy.org

August 14 Brings Crabs, Watermen’s Rodeo to St. Michaels

On Sunday, Aug. 14, Watermen’s Appreciation Day returns to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md., featuring a spirited boat docking contest, steamed crabs and other regional food, live music, beer, boat rides, family activities, and more. The fundraising event is organized by CBMM in cooperation with the Talbot Watermen Association, with proceeds benefiting both organizations.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
talbotspy.org

Opinion: Four Rural Eastern Shore Counties are Losing Population. Why? By Tom Timberman

Prior to the onslaught of the COVID-19 Pandemic, rural areas of the United States were seeing modest economic growth, while most populations stayed at 2010 levels. The national total of rural residents was some 46 million or about 14% of the US total., These statistics rather sharply contrast with the urban data, which showed considerably higher increases in both categories.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Buy Local Challenge’s 15th Anniversary Hits Maryland On July 22-31

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – 2022 marks the 15th Anniversary of The Buy Local Challenge, a statewide initiative created by the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), promoted in partnership with Maryland Department of Agriculture, which encourages all Marylanders to pledge their support for local farms and producers by choosing to buy and enjoy Maryland grown and produced farm products every day during Buy Local Week (July 22 through July 31, 2022).
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Michaels, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Saint Michaels, MD
Government
CBS Baltimore

'Everyone's going to be together': Mayor Scott, business leaders and squeegee workers hold meeting to develop solutions

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott on Thursday convened a meeting of business owners, city leaders and squeegee workers, hoping to find solutions for the window washers.Scott said squeegee workers have been an issue for decades, but what is new this time is that all the stakeholders are coming to the table. "This is about Baltimore --Baltimore failing to address this issue, from a government standpoint, from a business standpoint, community standpoint, everybody has failed to address this issue," he said.City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett, who was in the meeting, said about 50 people, including some squeegee workers, were present and attendees discussed...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 17 Historic Havre de Grace and the deck at MacGregor’s

On the 17th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour in 2021, Nestor sought the advice of many folks for a Harford County day. Because he’d been almost everywhere except downtown Harve de Grace, it was an easy decision to find the beautiful antique shops and history of the place. This also led him directly to MacGregor’s and the Tiki Bar and outdoor deck.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Legal analyst says Baltimoreans likely 'more critical' of plans to deter squeegee kids

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The debate over Baltimore’s squeegee kids is an issue that has candidates talking in the primary election for City State’s Attorney. "I don't believe in prosecuting 12-year old's on the corner trying to survive,” said incumbent State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby during a press conference last week. “So we have to figure this out.”
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Myers
Bay Net

Proposed Navy Golf Course Expansion Faces Backlash

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Earlier this year a proposal from the Naval Academy Golf Association surfaced. The proposal seems to suggest that the NAGA wants to construct a new golf course at Greenbury Point, a natural resources conservation area, popular with joggers, trail hikers, nature lovers, and dog walkers, run by Naval Support Activity in Annapolis.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Families gather in Dundalk for Tariq Alston Memorial Cookout

DUNDALK, Md. — Families who have lost loved ones to gun violence gathered Sunday in Baltimore County for a memorial cookout. The event was held in honor of Tariq Alston, who was fatally shot 14 years ago. The "Tariq Alston Memorial Cookout" was hosted by Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters United, which was founded by his mother, Daphne Alston, as a fellowship for parents and families of murder victims.
DUNDALK, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware State Fair returns in one week, many promotions to save money

HARRINGTON, Del. – We’re just one week away from the 103rd installment of the Delaware State Fair. We checked in with officials who say they’re excited to get back into the swing of tradition. and this year attendees will get more of the full experience than the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Hampton Inn#Michaels#Mcdonald
CBS Baltimore

2022 Maryland Governor Candidate Profile: Kelly Schulz

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland's former Labor and Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz has the backing of her former boss Gov. Larry Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford in her campaign for the Republican nomination for governor. "She is a true conservative—a common sense conservative," Lt. Gov. Rutherford said Thursday at Lawyer's...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Thousands of Residents Without Power in Montgomery Village Sunday Morning

Around 4,000 residents in Montgomery Village are currently without power after a transformer blew up this morning around 9am at the intersection of Watkins Mill Rd and Stedwick Rd. Pepco is currently at the scene and are estimating that power could be restored to most customers by noon. No injuries...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
foxbaltimore.com

Things to do this weekend in Maryland!

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you're looking to get out of the house this weekend, here's your guide to what is going on across Maryland. Toy Story in Concert at Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (8 p.m. to 10 p.m.) Joey & Gina's Comedy Wedding at the Olive Grove Restaurant (6:30...
MARYLAND STATE
Atlas Obscura

'The Walking Man'

Known in his neighborhood of Annapolis as “The Walking Man,” Carlester Smith helped keep West Street clean by picking up trash on his daily walks for many years and greeted all passersby. Annapolis artists painted a mural on the wall of Pinky’s West Street Liquors in his honor before he passed away in March of 2021.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
678
Followers
874
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy