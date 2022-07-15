Big 26 weekend kicks off with Buddy Game

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The Big 26 baseball series returns to FNB Field this weekend, showcasing the best players from Pennsylvania pitted against the best from Maryland.

The kick-off of the three-game weekend series is not until Friday, but Thursday night featured the best tradition of the ninth annual showcase series. Both Pennsylvania and Maryland players got paired with a buddy for the annual Buddy Game.

Special needs children, teens, and adults got the chance to play with the best of the best from the two states, making for the biggest highlight of the weekend.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

“We always try to make a difference in the community and to be here, you see the kids walk in, it’s awesome we could be able to be a part of this and make a special night for these kids and for the rest of the teenagers and for the rest of the weekend,” Bill Kirchenbauer from Home Remodeling Pros of Central PA, the event’s main sponsor, said.

“We all love the game the same and sometimes they don’t have the opportunity to do what we can do so we just try and give back to them because at the end of the day it’s always more than a game,” Central Dauphin catcher Braden Mosby said.

The three-game series starts Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at FNB Field.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.