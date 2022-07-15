ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This photo gallery...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’ Star Lesley Manville on Playing Against Type and Wearing Dior Dresses

As the title character of “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” Lesley Manville charms nearly everyone she encounters: homeless men on the streets of Paris, the heads of the Dior fashion house (including Christian Dior himself), models, dressmakers and racehorse track operators. Even the more snobbish people she encounters eventually find themselves taken in by Ada, a kindhearted but tough English cleaning lady who — following the devastating news that her missing-in-action husband has been declared dead by the British army — makes it her life’s mission to acquire a Dior dress and live out her dreams of glamour.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Does Epic Karate Kick On Red Carpet At ‘Bullet Train’ Paris Premiere: Photos

Brad Pitt, 58, is still in fine form! The Curious Case of Benjamin Button star, 58, appeared on the Paris red carpet for the action/comedy flick premiere looking every bit the movie star. Brad rocked sunglasses, along with a casual dark jacket, gray tee shirt, and dark pants at the Monday, July 18 red carpet. When the Ed Astra actor playfully Karate kicked towards photogs snapping his snazzy appearance, his bright white sneakers took center stage.
CELEBRITIES
#Latin America#Visual Journalism#Caribbean#Blog#Associated Press#Ap
SFGate

Lizzo Welcomes Fans to Her ‘Lizzoverse’ for Album Launch Party and Livestream Performance

Lizzo’s fall arena tour doesn’t begin until Sept. 23, but she wasn’t going to let Friday’s release of her new “Special” album go by without greeting at least a few of them in the flesh, and many more via a livestream. Over the full three-day weekend, New York’s Cipriani 25 was transformed into a LED dance house for “Lizzoverse,” the first night of which was devoted to an intimate listening party and live concert, with the singer performing all 12 tracks from the new album in a show that streamed via Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Affleck and Lopez got married this weekend in Las Vegas

From Bennifer to Benniforever. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married Saturday in Las Vegas, the actress/pop star has confirmed. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote in her newsletter, On the JLo, Sunday evening. "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter's second birthday - all of us wanting the same thing - for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Bay Area chefs say FX/Hulu show 'The Bear' is 'pretty dead on' in depictions of abusive kitchens

If you’ve ever prepped onions and veg in the wee hours of the morning for the day’s lunch rush, if you’ve ever been yelled at by the dishwasher for not peeling the labels off the cambros before they hit the sinks, if you’ve ever dropped a tray full of freshly baked cookies in front of customers and the business owner on your first day, then FX/Hulu’s buzzy new show, “The Bear,” will slap you right back into the thick of those suppressed memories.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

