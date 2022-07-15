ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Yo Gotti, Lloyd Banks, Rowdy Rebel and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

By C. Vernon Coleman II
XXL Mag
XXL Mag
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are three guarantees in life: death, taxes and new music releases on Fridays. Closing out this week, we get a compilation album from one of the south's strongest labels, a new LP from one of the rap game's punchline kings and the debut album from a Brooklyn rhymer who came...

www.xxlmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
XXL Mag

Lil Durk Shoves Fan for Allegedly Disrespecting King Von – Watch

Video has surfaced of Lil Durk pushing a fan at a recent concert for allegedly disrespecting King Von. On Sunday (June 26), Lil Durk performed at De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands. During the show, things went left when the Chicago rapper put hands on a fan. In video captured from the show, Durk starts to turn up to King Von's "Crazy Story," when he abruptly tells the DJ to cut the sound. He then points out somebody in the crowd.
TENNIS
XXL Mag

Drake Leaves Female Fan Hanging After Dapping Up All Men Around Her

Drake recently left a female fan hanging with her hand out after he dapped up every male around her. In an Instagram video posted by Get Cha Weight Up TV on Tuesday (June 28), Drake was spotted hanging with a group of fans in a nightclub, handing out handshakes to everyone in his vicinity except for one person who happened to be the only female in the crew.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Boosie BadAzz Not Happy With Small Toy Prize He Won From Amusement Park Game

While out in California this past weekend, Boosie BadAzz was not happy with a toy prize he won from an amusement park. On Sunday (July 3), Boosie Badazz hopped on his Instagram page and posted a video of himself at an amusement park at the San Monica Pier in California playing the basketball hoop carnival game. The game is kind of tricky, but Boosie managed to get three shots in out of his five tries.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Twista
Person
Rowdy Rebel
Person
Yo Gotti
Person
Jadakiss
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Lloyd Banks
Person
Pharrell
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
XXL Mag

Drake Sells Massive Mansion in California for $12 Million – Photos

Drake has sold the massive Hidden Hills, Calif. mansion he's rapped about on several songs, getting $12 million for the swank abode. Drake sold his digs in the 91302 area code on June 24, according to real estate lister Redfin. Nicknamed on real estate sites as The Yolo Estate, the jaw-dropping resort-style home sits on three acres of property and features 12,500 square-feet of living space. The master suite is 2,000 square-feet by itself.
HIDDEN HILLS, CA
XXL Mag

Ray J Gets a Huge Tattoo of Brandy With Face Tats and Bloodshot Eyes, People Are Confused

Ray J just got a huge leg tattoo of his sister Brandy and people are confused about some of the details of the new ink. On Tuesday (July 5), Ray J shared a video on his Instagram page that shows him in a tattoo session. In the clip, Ray is getting a tattoo of Brandy's face on his thigh. However, some added elements to the design have people scratching their heads. The photo shows the R&B singer tagged like a subway train in Harlem, with the words "Best Friends 4 Ever." The word "Mash" is stenciled on one of Brandy's eyelids and what looks to be her autograph is also stenciled on her cheek. The words "From Ray With Love" are written on Brandy's face. Her eyes are bright fuchsia, giving the appearance of being blood-shot.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lloyd Banks Rowdy Rebel#Cmg#Gon#Dugg#Blocboy Jb
XXL Mag

Maury Show Host Tells Lil Durk’s Fiancee India Royale ‘YB Better’

Lil Durk's fiancée recently got trolled by controversial talk-show host Maury Povich. On Tuesday (July 5), The Maury Show's official Twitter account randomly posted the tweet, "He’s a 10 but has 6 baby mamas," in reference to the current pop culture phrase where people succinctly explain the good and bad of a potential or current partner.
TENNIS
XXL Mag

Daz Dillinger Announces Retirement From Rap

Daz Dillinger is calling it quits on the rap game. On June 25, The Dogg Pound rapper announced he will be retiring. Daz made the revelation via Instagram, sharing the news with his over 633,000 followers. “The legend has officially retired. Not my problem anymore,” the post reads. The...
HIP HOP
XXL Mag

Kanye West Randomly Reveals His Favorite Garden Hose Setting

Kanye West has been relatively quiet on social media, but recently, he randomly revealed his favorite garden hose setting on Instagram. On Friday (July 1), Instagram user @anthonyasfour posted a collage image of a garden hose sprayer and its seven different settings: Center, Flat, Jet, Shower, Mist, Soaker and Cone. The caption reads, “Nobody cares about your zodiac sign. What’s your favorite garden hose setting.”
HOME & GARDEN
XXL Mag

Big30’s 2022 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Pursuing a dream takes guts, especially when life's obstacles emerge. Pushing through those tough moments can change an artist's career trajectory, and 22-year-old Memphis rapper Big30 is a perfect example of doing just that. The 2022 XXL Freshman's success in hip-hop has grown stronger with every release. As he makes his next move, 30 is prepared for whatever comes his way. Watch his Freshman freestyle to see what he's got in store.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
XXL Mag

Travis Scott Stops Show and Demands Fans Who Climbed Truss to Get Down – Watch

Travis Scott has learned his lesson. On Monday (July 4), La Flame performed at Coney Art Walls in Coney Island, N.Y., as Meek Mill's opening act. During Travis' set, a few fans got a little too overzealous and decided to climb a truss next to the stage. After noticing the people dangling dangerously, Travis Scott stopped the show to address the rowdy group. In video of the show obtained by TMZ on Tuesday (June 5), Travis is seen performing his hit song "Anecdote." Multiple fans can be seen on top of a metal truss swaying wildly to the song. All of the sudden, the music stops and the Texas rapper addresses the safety hazard.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Fabolous Hilariously Finds a Fake Chris Brown in Croatia – Watch

Chris Brown is the latest hip-hop star to have his look-alike go viral, and it's thanks to Fabolous. Loso is currently in Croatia, according to his Instagram Story. In the latest clips, posted on Monday (July 11), the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is at a pool party when he spots someone who looks eerily similar to Chris Brown. Faux Breezy is rocking a trucker hat, ripped jean shorts, a colorful shirt and a shoulder bag.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Jay-Z Says He’s Not Retired From Rap in Rare Interview

Jay-Z recently sat down for a rare interview with comedian Kevin Hart where the rap icon opened up about retirement. Hov and Hart chopped it up for an upcoming episode of the second season of Kev's Hart to Heart show on Peacock. In a snippet of the rap session released by Access on Wednesday (July 13), the hip-hop billionaire rejected the thought that he retired from the rap game despite his sparse contributions recently.
HIP HOP
XXL Mag

Here Are 21 Great Hip-Hop Songs With House Music Samples You Should Know

House music being celebrated in new songs from big-time acts like Drake and Beyoncé has turned into a huge conversation as of late, but the fast-paced, drum and hi-hat-riddled genre has always had a home in popular music. To draw a more direct line, it’s always been part of music that was started by Black people. House started in the late 1970s, by black Chicago DJs and producers. The soul of it, not lost at all with its use of futuristic electronic sounds, translates right into hip-hop. As time has evolved, so has the music. While house is dance music at its core, other elements like techno have been sprinkled into it over the years, but ultimately, those are genres that exist on their own. And, while it may feel like hip-hop is on the verge of a house takeover, the reality is, it’s never left.
HIP HOP
XXL Mag

Here Are 13 SoundCloud-Era Hip-Hop Projects With No Skips

The early SoundCloud era in hip-hop was truly undefeated. The platform quickly emerged as a goldmine for new talent and memorable projects delivered to fans for free, reminiscent of the good ol' days on DatPiff. As a changing of the guards occurred in the 2010s, plenty of albums and mixtapes from hip-hop’s freshest faces landed in the "no skips" territory. So, today, XXL highlights a good handful of those and details why they were able to stick like cold grits.
HIP HOP
XXL Mag

Styles P Steps in to Protect a Woman Being Detained by Police Officers – Watch

Styles P is beginning to trend after a video has gone viral of him stepping in to try to protect a woman being detained by police. The video, which first surfaced this afternoon (July 12) on social media, shows the woman being taken down to the ground by two police officers allegedly in Yonkers, N.Y. Her apparent moped can been seen laying on the ground near her. Although unconfirmed at this time, it's being rumored that she is a deliverer for Uber.
YONKERS, NY
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.

 https://www.xxlmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy