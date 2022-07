ATLANTA — Police are investigating after two people were shot in front of a gas station in Atlanta's Adamsville neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to APD, both victims told officers they were standing in front of a Citgo gas station at 3657 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. NW, shortly before 2:15 a.m., with other people when a suspect walked across the street and began shooting at them. The suspect shot two people before running away, according to APD.

