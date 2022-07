HOUSTON - Officials said a would-be robber was shot to death Saturday night in west Houston after the victim pulled out his own weapon against the attacker. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Westheimer and South Gessner, where according to investigators, a man was leaving an ATM and another man tried to rob him. That's when the alleged victim pulled out a gun and the two fired their weapons.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO