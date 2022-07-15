ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Rowdy Rebel Unleashes His Debut Album, ‘Rebel vs. Rowdy’

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tonight, the city of New York will celebrate some of his rising stars and legends. Most notably, DJ Premier teamed up with Nas for a track on his new project, Hip-Hop 50 Vol. 1. Elsewhere, Lloyd Banks has delivered his second album in two years, The Course of the Inevitable II....

defpen.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
defpen

Lil’ Wayne Recruits Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray & More For Lil’ Weezyana Fest

Lil’ Wayne is prepared to return to his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana this summer. In August, the Louisiana native will lead the return of Lil’ Weezyana Fest at Champion’s Square in New Orleans. The one-day celebration will feature a slate of rising stars like Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray and Babyface Ray. Lil’ Wayne also promises to bring through a few special guests as well.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
defpen

Styles P Calls On Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, Smoke DZA & Nems For ‘Good Times 2.0’ Concert

Hip-Hop is often referred to as a young man’s game. Time and time again, Styles P proves that he’s youthful enough to be a part of Hip-Hop’s best and brightest. At 47 years old, the New York native runs a juice bar, ventures into the cannabis space and continues to release music at a rapid pace. In celebration of all that he has accomplished and continues to do, Styles P has announced that he will hold a concert in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his breakout single, “Good Times.”
MUSIC
defpen

2 Chainz, Chamillionaire And FAT Hop On Tobe Nwigwe’s ‘Been Broke’

Buying your parents a house, flying places typically only seen in photographs and enjoying the things people only dream of. Typically, these are signs that someone has been elevated to a special place financially. Now, imagine if someone was able to elevate to this place while doing what they love. Well, that’s essentially what Tobe Nwigwe and FAT have done. Rising out of Texas, the duo has managed to earn co-signs from Pharrell, Erykah Badu and several other legends. Not to mention, they’ve toured the world and had crowds sing their songs in their entirety. As a result, they are in a position to celebrate the fact that they are no longer broke. Better yet, they’ve been able to bring 2 Chainz and Chamillionaire for their special celebration.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Bobby Shmurda Reveals Debut Album Title, Shares List Of Features

It may be hard to believe, but eight years have passed since Bobby Shmurda shook up the world with the release of “Hot N*gga.” Unfortunately, the careers of both Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel were derailed by a lengthy prison sentence. Despite numerous setbacks, the talented duo plan to make waves in the music industry. Within the last year, Rowdy Rebel has collaborated with G Herbo, Funkmaster Flex, Don Q and NAV. At the same time, Bobby Shmurda has building back up his buzz by working with Doe Boy, Quavo and others. Now, he’s looking forward to releasing his debut album. During a recent interview with HotNewHipHop, Bobby Shmurda detailed his plans for his debut album, Ready To Live.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Montana State
defpen

Drake, Young Thug, Coach K & More Appear In The First Trailer For Lil’ Baby’s ‘Untrapped’ Documentary

Weeks after debuting his first documentary at the Tribecca Film Festival in New York, Atlanta’s own Lil’ Baby is set to bring his film to Amazon Prime. In the film’s first official trailer with Amazon Prime Video, Lil’ Baby calls on Drake, Young Thug, Coach K and several others as he chronicles his rise from the Oakland City Historic District to Wireless Festival in London.
MOVIES
defpen

Comedian Jak Knight Passes Away At 28 Years Old

Comedian, writer and actor Jak Knight has passed away at the age of 28. Knight’s family shared the news on Friday, but they did not share the actor’s cause of death. Immediately after hearing the tragic news, several of Knight’s friends, co-stars and fans took to social media to share their thoughts on his passing.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Sheff G Teams Up With Sleepy Hallow, Fivio Foreign, A Boogie & More For His New Album, ‘From The Can’

Sheff G is currently working his way through a two-year prison sentence following a traffic stop in 2021, but he’s still finding ways to make his voice heard. This Friday, the New York native delivered his latest project, From The Can. Featuring a number of his most recent records, the project includes guest verses from Sleepy Hallow, A Boogie, Fivio Foreign, Rowdy Rebel, Jay Bezzy and Polo G. Alongside new projects from DJ Premier and Lloyd Banks, From The Can adds to a great weekend for Hip-Hop in New York.
MUSIC
defpen

Usher Sees Streaming Surge Following ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance

Last month, Usher wrapped up NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series for Black Music Month. The R&B crooner celebrated the 25th anniversary of his sophomore effort, My Way, with live renditions of his hits like “You Make Me Wanna” and “Nice & Slow.” He also revisited classics lifted from his diamond-certified album, Confessions, including “Superstar” and “Confessions, Pt. II.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rowdy Rebel
Person
Dreezy
Person
Jadakiss
Person
Lloyd Banks
Person
Nas
Person
Dj Premier
defpen

Steve Lacy Debuts ‘Gemini Rights’

At 24 years old, Steve Lacy has managed to accomplish quite a bit. Most notably, he’s helped power one of the best bands in music, The Internet. Also, he’s earned writing credits on a number of different albums, including Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., Chloe x Halle’s The Two of Us and Mac Miller’s Swimming. Lacy also earned a Grammy nomination with his debut album, Apollo XXI. With a resumé as strong as his, it’s hard to believe that there are things that he hasn’t accomplished. This week, he added another accomplishment to his resumé. His latest single, “Bad Habits,” broke on to the charts and secured his first entry on to the Billboard Hot 100. With his solo work reaching new heights, Steve Lacy has delivered his sophomore LP, Gemini Rights.
MUSIC
defpen

Here Are The Sales Projections For Brent Faiyaz’s ‘Wasteland’

Brent Faiyaz may be on the verge of topping the Billboard 200 chart for the first time in his career. Hits Daily Double has reported that the Baltimore native’s debut album, Wasteland, is expected to move anywhere between 105,000 and 115,000 units during its first week. As a result, Wasteland will likely find itself in competition with Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti for the top spot.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Lizzo Steps Into A New Era With ‘Special’

Lizzo has unveiled her latest body of work, Special. The pop star’s fourth studio album includes 12 tracks along with contributions from Benny Blanco, Terrace Martin, Max Martin and several others. Building upon the success of her last album, Cuz I Love You, Lizzo promises to deliver a project that is both personal and authentic. During a recent interview, Lizzo said this project has a “special feel to it.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Dj#Rebel Vs Rowdy#Ny#French#Fivio Foreign
defpen

BET Sets Premiere Date For Nelson Mandela Docuseries

BET will highlight the career and legacy of Nelson Mandela later this month. Variety reports that the network will debut a five-part docuseries about the legendary leader on July 18, 2022 through its YouTube channel. Each piece of the five-part project will be led by a different celebrity and will highlight a subject that is tied to Mandela’s legacy. Along the way, guest hosts will be joined by community leaders and change makers across the U.S., U.K. and South Africa. Thus far, Jabari Banks of Bel-Air, Black-ish star Marsai Martin, Britain’s Got Talent‘s Jeremy Lynch, 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, BAFTA Winner Big Zuu and soccer star star Patrice Evra have signed on to appear in the series. Not to mention, Mandela’s grandson, Ndaba, will share previously unheard stories about his grandfather.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx Hunt Vampires In The ‘Day Shift’ Trailer

What would you do if you needed $10,000 to keep your family together? Some may venture into illegal activities. Others may try to find a new job. Well, Jamie Foxx has turned to vampire hunting. Yes, you read that correctly. In the latest Netflix blockbuster, Day Shift, Foxx has turned to vampire hunting as a means of income and he’s enlisted Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco for help.
TV & VIDEOS
defpen

Maxo Kream & Benny The Butcher Meet At Midfield In The ‘Football Heads’ Video

Maxo Kream is less than two weeks away from delivering the deluxe edition of his latest album, Weight of the World. In preparation of the project’s release, the Texas native shared a new track called “Football Heads” with Benny The Butcher. Backed by hypnotic production, the talented duo take turns delivering ingenious punchlines and pill metaphors.
MUSIC
defpen

Kid Cudi Adds ‘A Kid Named Cudi’ To Streaming Services

Kid Cudi has revisited to the project that helped launch his career more than a decade ago. The Cleveland, Ohio native has announced that his breakout project, A Kid Named Cudi, is now available on prominent streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL, Audiomack, YouTube Music, etc. Now, fans can enjoy some of the artist’s most memorable records like “Man On The Moon” and “Day N’ Nite.” Not to mention, they can also relive some classic blog era guest verses from Wale and Chip Tha Ripper.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
defpen

dvsn Says They Are ‘Weeks Out’ From New Music, Previews Upcoming Single

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, dvsn delivered one of the best projects of 2020, A Muse In Her Feelings. While many acts would have waited until they were able to tour again before releasing new music, the talented duo decided to continue to feed its fan base. Less than one year ago, the duo from Toronto returned with a new project called Cheers to the Best Memories with Ty Dolla $ign. dvsn could continue to work their latest release, but it appears that that they are ready to return with more new music. During a recent interview at the 2022 BET Awards, dvsn let its fan base know that they are “weeks out” from releasing new music.
MUSIC
defpen

Monica Announces Release Date for New Single ‘Friends’

Monica has announced that her Ty Dolla $ign-assisted single, “Friends,” will arrive on Friday, July 15. The R&B veteran previewed the new song during her showing on NPR’s Tiny Desk. In a recent Instagram post, Monica shared an in-studio snippet of “Friends” along with the cover art.
MUSIC
defpen

The Game Sets Release Date For ‘Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind’

After a series of delays, The Game has announced that he will deliver his latest studio LP, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, on August 12, 2022. In a lengthy Instagram post, the Los Angeles explained to fans that his project was held up several times because of sample clearance difficulties. My...
MUSIC
defpen

Rico Nasty Plays In A Field Full Of Flowers In The ‘Skullflower’ Video

Eight days stand between fans and the release of a new Rico Nasty album. To keep fans satisfied for the time being, the Washington, D.C. native has delivered a new track called “Skullflower.” The uptempo track is both experimental and uniquely Rico Nasty. With altered vocals and striking echos, Rico Nasty’s verses are braggadocious and fun.
MUSIC
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy