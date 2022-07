Ncell Axiata has brought an all-female-managed Ncell Centre into operation in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu, providing all customer care service from a single touch point. The all-female-managed Ncell Centre will help level the playing field and boost a significant part in the community. This concept is a testament to Ncell’s support to women's empowerment, gender parity, and vibrant communities. Furthermore, it is aligned with the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) mission strongly promoting, championing and encouraging DEI at the workplace.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO