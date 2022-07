One of Alaska’s, and America’s formidable, yet stunning, highways is the Seward Highway. It stretches between Anchorage and Seward, Alaska. Over a span of 100 miles, drivers will see mountains, waterfalls, the most vibrant lakes, and even drive through a rainforest! Seward Highway actually consists of two highways; Highway One and Highway Nine. The only road to get in and out of Moose Pass, Seward and several other Alaskan towns, the Seward Highway is used by both locals and tourists to get to many places on the Kenai peninsula.

