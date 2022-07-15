Unvaccinated firefighters file $171M tort claims, saying their termination violates civil rights

Lynnwood police provided details Monday about an explosion that occurred at the police station on Saturday, July 16 that sent two officers to the hospital with minor injuries. According to police, an officer responded to Hobby Lobby at 193rd Street Southwest and 60th Avenue West to retrieve what was believed to be drug paraphernalia and clothing abandoned by an unknown person. “The officer returned to the police station and was in the process of cataloguing the property and weighing what was believed to possibly be fentanyl when a small ball of unknown powder exploded on the table,” Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Patrick Fagan said. “The blast created a very loud noise, along with a concussive blast, and caused a loose piece of material to embed into a TV screen. Dust filled the room, creating an immediate concern of exposure to dangerous chemicals. The building was immediately evacuated to await a fire response.”

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO