King County, WA

Unvaccinated firefighters file $171M tort claims, saying their termination violates civil rights

By Steve Kiggins
q13fox.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISSAQUAH, Wash. - A group of former King County firefighters who lost their jobs over their objection to the state’s vaccine mandate plan to file suit against their old employer for wrongful termination. In total, 10 employees who plan to file tort claims seek more than $171 million...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 7

