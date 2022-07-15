Organizers say there's no drinking water at Missoula authorized campsite
MISSOULA, Mont. — We’re following up after a viewer sent us a message that there is no drinking water available at Missoula's authorized campsite...nbcmontana.com
MISSOULA, Mont. — We’re following up after a viewer sent us a message that there is no drinking water available at Missoula's authorized campsite...nbcmontana.com
they pan handle for money to buy booze why not drinking water........oh they want it given to them
Comments / 7