Organizers say there's no drinking water at Missoula authorized campsite

As many as 15 wildfires were burning in Montana on Monday, with four starting in the last 24 hours, according to the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services dashboard. So far, 672 fires have sparked to date this year, a drop from last year's fire season that saw 1,463 wildland fires that had burned 337,863 acres

MONTANA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO