Missoula, MT

Organizers say there's no drinking water at Missoula authorized campsite

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — We’re following up after a viewer sent us a message that there is no drinking water available at Missoula's authorized campsite...

Comments / 7

mtbnr
3d ago

they pan handle for money to buy booze why not drinking water........oh they want it given to them

NBCMontana

Fire danger raised to high in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Due to high temperatures and dry vegetation, fire danger has been raised to high in Missoula County, effective Monday. Due to increasing temperatures and drying vegetation, fire protection agencies have raised the fire danger in Missoula County to HIGH, effective Monday, July 18, 2022. When fire danger is high, dry grasses and needles ignite easily and fires can spread rapidly and may be difficult to control. Unattended campfires are likely to escape, and high intensity burning is likely to occur on slopes and concentrated grassy areas.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Crews respond to wildland fire in Missoula's Grant Creek neighborhood

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Fire Department responded to a wildland fire in the Grant Creek area shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Crews contained the fire in under one hour and it burned a total of 4.3 acres, MRFD Battalion Chief Rob Lubke wrote in a press release. Nobody was hurt and no structures were damaged.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Four fires spark in Montana in 24 hours, but fewer burns than last summer

As many as 15 wildfires were burning in Montana on Monday, with four starting in the last 24 hours, according to the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services dashboard. So far, 672 fires have sparked to date this year, a drop from last year’s fire season that saw 1,463 wildland fires that had burned 337,863 acres […] The post Four fires spark in Montana in 24 hours, but fewer burns than last summer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Crews race to douse 4-acre grass fire near Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula fire crews raced to put out a 4-acre grass fire that was rapidly spreading toward the Gleneagle subdivision in the Grant Creek area on Sunday night. The fire was reported around 10:32 p.m. Crews put the fire out in an hour's time. No injuries were...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police release annual report

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department released its annual report for 2021. Police received 52,666 calls for service. Among those, 0.4% resulted in at least one use-of-force action. In 2021, the Missoula Police Department took 2,550 traffic collision reports, which is up from 1,482 in 2020 and 2,196...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Fire danger moved to high on Flathead Reservation

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials with the CSKT Division of Fire upgraded fire danger to high on the Flathead Indian Reservation on Monday. There are no restrictions in place at this time. People are urged to be cautious to avoid starting a fire amid hot, dry conditions.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula County remains in high community COVID-19 risk level

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County remains at a high community COVID-19 risk level as officials see cases rise in the area. Missoula City-County Health Department's Health Promotion Director Cindy Farr attributes the rising rates to new highly contagious variants of the virus. She also says that while the health...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Wildfire burning north of Salmon at 1000 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire, burning 21 miles north of Salmon, Idaho, is estimated at 1,000 acres. The fire is burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road, about 5 miles southwest of North Fork. Due to current activity, the Salmon River Road...
SALMON, ID
NBCMontana

3 dead after shooting in East Glacier

MISSOULA, Mont. — Three people, including an 18-month old child, were killed in a shooting on Montana’s Blackfeet Indian Reservation, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the community of East Glacier, just outside Glacier National Park, FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said. Two adult...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Chip sealing planned for I-90 Livingston bridge project

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation provided an update about the Interstate 90 Livingston Area Bridges project on Tuesday, announcing chip seal is scheduled on the bridge ends at the Highway 89 city center interchange (exit 333) in the coming week. Chip seal will take crews one...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Mountain lion sighting reported on Kim Williams Trail in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - A mountain lion sighting was reported Saturday night on the Kim Williams Trail. An emergency notification sent by the University of Montana (UM) says the lion was reported to be between the gate on the west end of the trail and mile marker one. No other reports...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Landowner Stewardship Fair shows presentation on how to use bear spray

MISSOULA, Mont. — Swan Valley Connections hosted its Landowner Stewardship Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Swan Valley Community Hall in Condon. People could stop by over 10 information booths or watch educational presentations. The presentations ranged from how to use bear spray and be bear...
CONDON, MT
Alt 101.5

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,648 Cases, Five Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 292,026 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,648 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,868 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,508,197 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 569,285...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Log jams create hazards for floaters on Bitterroot River

MISSOULA, Mont. — There are many outdoor activities in Montana during the summer months, and floating the rivers is at the top of many people’s list. Missoula resident Laura Grooms says floating in the summer is special, but it’s not without its hazards. "It’s pretty easy to...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Fire Department rescues parachutist after crashing into tree

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Fire Department responded to a call of a parachutist who had crashed into a 100-foot-tall Ponderosa tree at 10:49 a.m. on Saturday. Firefighters arrived near the 1600 block of Cinnabar Drive and found the parachutist caught in the tree between 60 feet to 70 feet off the ground.
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

Mountain lion spotted near UM campus

MISSOULA - A mountain lion was spotted on the Kim Williams trail in Missoula over the weekend. The University of Montana Police Department issued an alert that stated the animal was seen between the gate on the west end of the trail and mile marker one. No other reports have...
MISSOULA, MT

