GILLETTE, Wyo. — The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen for the fifth consecutive week, price tracker GasBuddy said Monday, July 18. At $4.51 per gallon, the average is down 15.8 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy’s compilation of data from more than 11 million individual price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations from across the U.S. The average is now down 47.9 cents from a month ago and $1.35 higher than a year ago.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO