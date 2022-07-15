ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USI Basketball Schedules coming to light, as OVC Releases 2022-23 Conference Slate

By Aaron Hancock
14news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s and Women’s Basketball will tip-off the 2022-23 Ohio Valley Conference schedules December 29 versus Southeast Missouri State University at Screaming Eagles Arena. The 2022-23 OVC schedule will feature a 10-team, 18-game double round-robin slate which will begin on December 29 and conclude...

