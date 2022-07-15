USI Basketball Schedules coming to light, as OVC Releases 2022-23 Conference Slate

Evansville could be the home of a new indoor/outdoor facility where families can race go-karts and play miniature golf. You hear some people say that there's nothing for families to do in Evansville. I am one who disagrees with that statement. We have plenty of things to do such as Walther's Golf & Fun, Bowling, cMOE, High Score Player Two, Bowling, Escape Rooms, Birdies, Burdette Park, and more. There are a lot of things to do here in Evansville, however, when I was growing up, there was one place that I used to love to visit. That place was Kart World. Evansville's only go-kart track was located on Morgan Center Drive, in conjunction with Adventureland Golf, was a blast. I could have raced all day in those go-karts if my parents would have let me! However, Kart World closed down in the early 2000s leaving a void for those who enjoyed the thrill of racing their friends and family members in go-karts.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO