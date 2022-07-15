ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POWER OUTAGES: Thousands without power around the Valley

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
Thousands of utility customers are without power after monsoon storms moved through the Valley Sunday night and continued into Monday morning.

According to the SRP outage map, as of 8:00 p.m. Monday, about 800 Valley customers are still without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the APS outage map, as of 8:00 p.m. Monday, about 250 Valley customers are still without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

Between APS and SRP, as of 10:40 p.m. Sunday, there were about 53,735 customers without power — at least 26,000 customers each from SRP and APS.

For the latest weather conditions, click here.

PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Monsoon aftermath: Storms across Phoenix area cause road closures and power outages

Severe thunderstorms swept across the Valley on Sunday night, leaving residents to deal with fallen power lines, road closures and power outages on Monday. State Route 87 closed in both directions near Mesa around 9 p.m. Sunday, due to fallen power lines and flooding, and was expected to be closed for at least 24 hours, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The northbound lanes were closed at Loop 202 and the southbound lanes at Shea Boulevard.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

