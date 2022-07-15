POWER OUTAGES: Thousands without power around the Valley
Thousands of utility customers are without power after monsoon storms moved through the Valley Sunday night and continued into Monday morning.
According to the SRP outage map, as of 8:00 p.m. Monday, about 800 Valley customers are still without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.
According to the APS outage map, as of 8:00 p.m. Monday, about 250 Valley customers are still without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.
Between APS and SRP, as of 10:40 p.m. Sunday, there were about 53,735 customers without power — at least 26,000 customers each from SRP and APS.
For the latest weather conditions, click here.
Comments / 4