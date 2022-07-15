Record number of bands performing at this year's Paperfest in Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Paperfest, named after the paper mills in the Fox Valley, is back for its 34th year featuring food, drinks, fun rides, and of course, live music.

Musical performances are what appears to be many people's favorite part of the festival.

"Music, music, music, yes," festgoer Judy St. Aubin said.

For St. Aubin, music is in her family's blood.

"My dad's probably looking down and he's probably up there whistling to these groups," St. Aubin said.

Paperfest director Matthew Boots says there are 34 bands performing this year, a record number at Paperfest in one weekend.

"34 bands, 34 years, hey, what a combination!," Boots said.

Pretty ironic, too.

"I guess we got to go to 35 bands next year," Boots said.

Boots says having that many bands shows the festival keeps on growing.

"We're in the planning process for next year already," Boots said. "So as people are coming in, we're like, 'yep, we can fix that. We can make that better.'"

Local bands including Vic Ferrari and Boogie and the Yo-Yo'z are in this year's lineup.

"We got lots of local favorites, and then we got some nationals," Boots said.

"I think that's awesome," St. Aubin said.

And in St. Aubin's view, the music can let people get away from all that's happening in the world outside the festival gates.

"It's nice if people put it aside for some time and enjoy each other's company, and even of strangers," St. Aubin said.

Because there can't be Paperfest without the music and the fun.

Paperfest is free admission, but donations are welcome. Boots says money raised from those donations go back into the community.

Boots says last year, the festival raised $83,500 for 40 local charitable organizations.