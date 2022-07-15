ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC 26 WGBA

Record number of bands performing at this year's Paperfest in Kimberly

By Tyler Job
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGgSY_0ggOK9WP00

KIMBERLY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Paperfest, named after the paper mills in the Fox Valley, is back for its 34th year featuring food, drinks, fun rides, and of course, live music.

Musical performances are what appears to be many people's favorite part of the festival.

"Music, music, music, yes," festgoer Judy St. Aubin said.

For St. Aubin, music is in her family's blood.

"My dad's probably looking down and he's probably up there whistling to these groups," St. Aubin said.

Paperfest director Matthew Boots says there are 34 bands performing this year, a record number at Paperfest in one weekend.

"34 bands, 34 years, hey, what a combination!," Boots said.

Pretty ironic, too.

"I guess we got to go to 35 bands next year," Boots said.

Boots says having that many bands shows the festival keeps on growing.

"We're in the planning process for next year already," Boots said. "So as people are coming in, we're like, 'yep, we can fix that. We can make that better.'"

Local bands including Vic Ferrari and Boogie and the Yo-Yo'z are in this year's lineup.

"We got lots of local favorites, and then we got some nationals," Boots said.

"I think that's awesome," St. Aubin said.

And in St. Aubin's view, the music can let people get away from all that's happening in the world outside the festival gates.

"It's nice if people put it aside for some time and enjoy each other's company, and even of strangers," St. Aubin said.

Because there can't be Paperfest without the music and the fun.

Paperfest is free admission, but donations are welcome. Boots says money raised from those donations go back into the community.

Boots says last year, the festival raised $83,500 for 40 local charitable organizations.

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Festivities continue at 39th annual Pink Flamingo Classic in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pink Flamingo Classic has returned this weekend and the color pink has officially taken over Legion Park in De Pere for its 39th annual charity Slo-Pitch Softball Tournament and Festival. Saturday’s festivities started with the 16th annual ‘Run with the Flamingos 5k,’ followed by...
DE PERE, WI
101 WIXX

As Titletown Concerts Continue, Security Concerns Addressed

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — There have been a whole host of free concerts this year at Titletown. Hunter Hayes is performing a free concert tonight at Titletown, one of many such concerts that have come to the district near Lambeau Field this summer. Jason Derulo performed there in June,...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Number#Festival#Localevent#Local Life#Nbc#Paperfest
wearegreenbay.com

Getting ready for EAA AirVenture

(WFRV) – A popular event held in Oshkosh is coming up, and you won’t want to miss it. EAA AirVenture 2022 is from July 25 to July 31 and it’s sure to be fun for the whole family. On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Dick Knapinski, Director of Communications at EAA Airventure joined Tom Zalaski to talk about this year’s event which is celebrating its 69th year.
OSHKOSH, WI
Door County Pulse

Kneeland Wins Sprint Triathlon

Quinton Kneeland of De Pere outpaced the field in Saturday’s sprint distance of the Door County Triathlon. The 22 year-old finished in 1:10:43, well ahead of second-place Andrew Person, 40, who finished in 1:11:57. The women’s race was much closer, with 58 year-old Sue Pierson edging 32 year-old Kristen...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two Rivers PD finds German Shepherds with no tags, searches for owners

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you seen these dogs before? The Two Rivers Police Department is looking for the owners after finding the pups without tags Monday. According to a post on the department’s Facebook around 12:15 p.m., both German Shepherds are female and were found with collars but no tags at 9th and Bellevue Pl.
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Elkhart Lake Celebrates Another Vintage Weekend

It is Vintage Weekend in Elkhart Lake. The annual event coincides with the WeatherTech International Challenge races at Road America, but the Village gets involved with their Racecar and Sports Car parades. The cars involved in the races at Americas National Park of Speed travel through downtown Elkhart Lake in...
ELKHART LAKE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Black Creek honors firefighter with motorcycle ride

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is honoring his father, a former Black Creek firefighter, who passed away unexpectedly in 2019, with two of his favorite things: his local fire department and Harley Davidson motorcycles. “He was the department mechanic so when I was little I was always down here messing with the trucks […]
BLACK CREEK, WI
Fox11online.com

Highs in the 90s with a chance for storms

Monday looks mostly sunny, hot and humid with a high of 91. An isolated thunderstorm is possible Monday night- especially north of Green Bay. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy. The high will be near 91 and southwest winds will gust to 30 mph. We drop to the mid...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Historic De Pere home hosts yard sale

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of 903 North Broadway in De Pere are saying goodbye to their home, but not before having a yard sale. Their home was built in 1922 and is a part of the town’s historic registry. To preserve as much of its legacy as possible, Yolanda Czachor, owner of the home, has filled it with antiques, some of which date back to the late 1800s.
DE PERE, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Receive free beer by donating to back-to-school drive

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Customers who bring in donations during the Service League Craft of Giving collection drive will receive a free locally brewed craft beer from Green Bay brewers. The Service League of Green Bay partnered with local Green Bay brewers to provide children in need with...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Old Car Show & Swap Meet rolls through town

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Drivers were revving up their engines and showing off their sweet rides in Appleton on Sunday. The 44th annual Appleton Old Car Show & Swap Meet was held in Pierce Park and showcased a wide variety of antique and classic rides. Any car model that...
APPLETON, WI
WFRV Local 5

North sweeps WFCA All-Star games for first time ever

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For the final time as high school football players, the best of the best in Wisconsin came together at Titan Stadium for the WFCA All-Star Games. And, for the first time in event history, the North team won all three games – the large school battle, the small school bout, and […]
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

LIST: Best beaches in northeast Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Don’t overheat this summer – take a load off and bury your toes in the sand of these northeast Wisconsin beaches. The following locations are based on three 2022 articles highlighting local beaches in northeast Wisconsin. Door County. — Baileys Harbor Ridges Park Beach...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy