SALEM, Ore. – “Keep it legal, keep it safe” is the message from the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM). The 2022 fireworks retail sales season begins June 23rd and runs through July 6th in Oregon. The OSFM would like everyone to know which fireworks are legal, where they can be used, and how to use them safely.

OREGON STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO