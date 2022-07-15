ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff's Re-entry Program

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 14, 2022 (San Diego) -- A Fresh Start Farm Stand was held today at San...

District Attorney Stephan to tackle organized retail thefts in San Diego

San Diego, CA–San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for a virtual panel discussion on Thursday to strategize on ways to stop organized retail crime, which has spiked significantly in the past five years. This theft is perpetrated by organized criminal rings that...
Masks requirement at SDUSD, other districts starts Monday

SAN DIEGO — They're back. Masks are required at San Diego Unified School District schools and offices beginning on Monday. "This new variant, BA 5, is tricky. It invades your immune system effectively. This new variant evades the system even if you had a new vaccination. It is tricky to get under control and that's why I think more cases are on the rise," said San Diego Cardiac Center's Dr. Arvin Narula.
#Border27Fire

Update 12:32 p.m.: Incident commander indicates the fire is now 40 acres. At least 10 aircraft have been assigned including helitankers, helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. July 17, 2022 (Otay) – Multiple small brush fires totaling approximately 10 acres are burning southeast of Otay Reservoir, about 1.5 miles south of Otay Lakes Road.
Christmas in July

July 17, 2022 (El Cajon) -- Parkway Plaza regional shopping mall in El Cajon will be hosting a Christmas in July Vendor Market on July 23 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on July 24 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. You’re invited to come show your support for local businesses and spread some early Christmas cheer.
Fire at Vine Ripe Market in La Mesa Prompts Large Response

A fire at a grocery store in La Mesa prompted a large firefighting response Monday morning. When firefighters arrived at about 5:15 a.m. to the Vine Ripe Market on Fletcher Parkway, there was heavy smoke that made it difficult for firefighters to determine where the fire originated, Heartland Fire Department spokesperson Andy McKellar said.
Shooting investigation involving several teens in Oceanside

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway into a shooting involving several teenagers overnight, according to the Oceanside Police Department. Firefighters responded to a call of a fight and shooting near Oceanside Harbor involving teens near 1300 North Pacific Street around 11:30 Sunday night. According to police,...
Caltrans Extends Major Closures of Interstate 8 in San Diego

A major detour project is underway again on Monday night on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, continuing through Thursday. Most drivers who hoped to travel on a two-mile portion of Interstate 8 in western Mission Valley on a series of nights last week were shocked to discover just a single lane of the eight-lane freeway opened for evening traffic.
Lobster West gets ready to go with summer picnic offering in La Jolla

With roots planted following the May opening of Lobster West in La Jolla, management is gearing up to launch a new picnic concept from its location at 1237 Prospect St. “Given our food is so to-go friendly, we are starting our Picnic to the Greens promotion,” said owner and President Chad Taggart. “The Greens” refers to the lawn of Scripps Park at La Jolla Cove.
