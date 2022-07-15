Sheriff's Re-entry Program

July 18, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Today, Assemblymember Akilah Weber, MD, held a press conference to announce success in securing $51,550,000 dollars in state funds in the budget signed by Governor Gavin Newsom for several projects in her 79th Assembly district. She was joined at the...
San Diego, CA–San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for a virtual panel discussion on Thursday to strategize on ways to stop organized retail crime, which has spiked significantly in the past five years. This theft is perpetrated by organized criminal rings that...
This is the first of a two-part series. Early on a Tuesday evening in July 2017, La Mesa Police Detective Jacob Wisler was in City Heights searching for a man suspected of homicide. Wisler spotted 30-year-old Derrick Henderson walking down Altadena Avenue, so he jumped out of his patrol vehicle...
SAN DIEGO — They're back. Masks are required at San Diego Unified School District schools and offices beginning on Monday. "This new variant, BA 5, is tricky. It invades your immune system effectively. This new variant evades the system even if you had a new vaccination. It is tricky to get under control and that's why I think more cases are on the rise," said San Diego Cardiac Center's Dr. Arvin Narula.
Update 12:32 p.m.: Incident commander indicates the fire is now 40 acres. At least 10 aircraft have been assigned including helitankers, helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. July 17, 2022 (Otay) – Multiple small brush fires totaling approximately 10 acres are burning southeast of Otay Reservoir, about 1.5 miles south of Otay Lakes Road.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Some good news for San Diegans' budgets gas prices continues to drop in the county. On Johnson and El Cajon Boulevard, two gas stations are attracting drivers with $4.99 per gallon of unleaded gas. “I’m telling you, I was shocked and even the premium," said...
"He laid there and pretended to be dead," said Albritton. "When the Uvalde shooting happened, it was like the little girl who covered herself in blood and pretended to be dead, it was a different, but children are so resilient.
July 17, 2022 (El Cajon) -- Parkway Plaza regional shopping mall in El Cajon will be hosting a Christmas in July Vendor Market on July 23 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on July 24 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. You’re invited to come show your support for local businesses and spread some early Christmas cheer.
A fire at a grocery store in La Mesa prompted a large firefighting response Monday morning. When firefighters arrived at about 5:15 a.m. to the Vine Ripe Market on Fletcher Parkway, there was heavy smoke that made it difficult for firefighters to determine where the fire originated, Heartland Fire Department spokesperson Andy McKellar said.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway into a shooting involving several teenagers overnight, according to the Oceanside Police Department. Firefighters responded to a call of a fight and shooting near Oceanside Harbor involving teens near 1300 North Pacific Street around 11:30 Sunday night. According to police,...
July 15, 2022 (El Cajon) — It is no secret that 9-1-1 medical calls are sometimes not placed for life-threatening emergencies — yet for lack of any other system, those moments are often forced to be treated with urgent responses, such as ambulance rides to emergency rooms. Such...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In just the last two years, the regional task force on the homeless found the number of people living on the streets increased by 10%. This number has nonprofits stepping in and trying to help those in need, some of which KUSI had a chance to speak with firsthand.
A major detour project is underway again on Monday night on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, continuing through Thursday. Most drivers who hoped to travel on a two-mile portion of Interstate 8 in western Mission Valley on a series of nights last week were shocked to discover just a single lane of the eight-lane freeway opened for evening traffic.
With roots planted following the May opening of Lobster West in La Jolla, management is gearing up to launch a new picnic concept from its location at 1237 Prospect St. “Given our food is so to-go friendly, we are starting our Picnic to the Greens promotion,” said owner and President Chad Taggart. “The Greens” refers to the lawn of Scripps Park at La Jolla Cove.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The next couple of weekends in San Diego are expected to be jam-packed with people attending San Diego Pride and Comic-Con. Just days before the kick-off of these popular events, San Diego County said the county is now in the high-risk level for COVID-19 due to our increasing cases.
