Sheriff's Re-entry Program

SAN DIEGO — They're back. Masks are required at San Diego Unified School District schools and offices beginning on Monday. "This new variant, BA 5, is tricky. It invades your immune system effectively. This new variant evades the system even if you had a new vaccination. It is tricky to get under control and that's why I think more cases are on the rise," said San Diego Cardiac Center's Dr. Arvin Narula.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO