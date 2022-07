Tampa Bay could soon become a surfer's paradise.Driving the news: A huge surfing lagoon on 30 acres with a half-mile of pristine beaches would attract more than 800,000 visitors annually. That's according to new feasibility and economic impact studies released this morning from the firm Hotel & Leisure Advisors on Peak Surf Park, a concept to bring serious surfing to the Gulf Coast.The big picture: The studies, shared with Axios, found that the park would be a welcome attraction, a boon to the local economy and a boost to the tax base. Highlights include:90% of survey respondents described their interest...

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 MINUTES AGO