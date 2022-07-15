ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsley-Pierson baseball showing State worth powered behind state-best offense

By Noah Sacco
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – after last year’s loss to Tri-Center in the Substate final, Kingsley-Pierson baseball knew it wasn’t a feeling they wanted to stomach 2 years in a row. Fast forward to this summer with the same situation, and the Panthers would be the ones keeping its season alive, punching their 2nd ticket to State in 3 years.

Efficiency at the plate has been the key for the Panthers. Need convincing? Maybe a team batting average of .408 and only 88 strikeouts will suffice, both of which being top marks of any team of any Class in the state. With big bats in the lineup and the leaderboards in Conner Beelner, Evan Neumann, and Damon Schmid, it’s clear the squad puts a high price on its offensive output.

Stat sheets aside though, K-P knows the heartbreak of being on the outside looking in. But now as one of the last 8 standing in Class 1A, the Panthers have their sights set on ultimate glory in Carroll.

K-P’s 10-game win streak will be put to the test right off the bat, with the #5 Panthers battling #4 North Linn to kick off quarterfinal play and 1A State this Monday. First pitch at Merchants Park set for 11:00 a.m.

