Monessen to get ARP funds for blight battle

Charles W. “Cajun” Thompson, 95, of New Eagle passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at his home. He was born Sept. 14, 1926, in Floreffe to Charles and Bernice Fuller Thompson and was raised by his beloved grandmother, Priscilla Mary Fuller. Charles was passionate about his years spent crewing riverboats on the rivers of Pittsburgh and saw the transition from steam power to diesel firsthand. Like most riverboat men, he was known by his nickname, “Cajun,” that he got on an early voyage to New Orleans. He was a member of the Hoot Owls Athletic Association of New Eagle, where he shared his love for country music through his rich baritone voice and his encyclopedic knowledge of baseball. He was also a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by his children, Hope Lehman (Tom) of the state of Washington, Charles W. Thompson III of Salt Lake City, Utah; stepchildren, Pamela Nagy of Monongahela, Raymond Prolenski (Jamie) of Elrama, Cyndi Prolenski (Joyce) of Charleroi and Denny Carradine of Utah; son-in-law, Glenn Petticord of New Eagle; brother, Gary Vaughn (Evelyn) of Elrama; grandchildren, Brandon Petticord, Justin, Josh (April) and Alison Prolenski, J.T., Bradley and Cali Nagy; and nine great-grandchildren. In recent years he was aided by his wonderful caregivers, Lori, Sandy and Tim. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Jeanne Riden Thompson, step-daughter Lynn Petticord, step-son Larry Hoffman and grandson Kevin Petticord. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Frye Funeral Home, Inc., 427 W. Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, with the Rev. Henry Frain officiating. Interment will follow in Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.

