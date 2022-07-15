ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monessen, PA

Monessen to get ARP funds for blight battle

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 4 days ago

monvalleyindependent.com

monvalleyindependent.com

Visitors mingle with historic figures at Renzie Ramble

Renziehausen Park in McKeesport served as an open-air theater over the weekend. Those attending the show got to “meet” individuals who either hail from the Tube City and are considered local legends, or visited McKeesport and left a memorable story behind. To read the rest of the story,...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Venue at Live! Casino Pittsburgh opens

GREENSBURG — Live! Casino Pittsburgh, located in Westmoreland County, celebrated the opening of its new event and entertainment venue on Thursday. The Venue Live! is a 7,000-square-foot space that includes a ballroom, private entrance, performance stage and bar. It has the capacity to host 350 seated guests or 650 guests for cocktail-style events.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Butler County worker accused of buying $31K in gift cards on company tab

A former employee of an Allegheny County landscaping contractor is accused of using his employer’s credit cards to buy $31,351 in gift cards for himself between 2017-2019, according to state police. Joshua S. Carson, 36, of Butler Township in Butler County, was arraigned before Westmoreland County District Judge Jason...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Monessen, PA
Government
City
Monessen, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Westmoreland County, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Charleroi alters right-to-know request policy

Charleroi Council has adopted a new policy that will change the frequency that officials and members of the public are able to ask for information through the state’s Right to Know Law. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call...
CHARLEROI, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Arthur Jay Gregg – Coal Center

Arthur Jay Gregg, 89, of Coal Center, Pa., died Friday, July 15, 2022, at West-lake Woods Assisted Living in Erie, Pa. He was born on Tuesday, March 28, 1933, in East Millsboro, Pa., the son of the late Arthur Jackson Gregg and Mary Novak Gregg. He was a member of Monongahela Valley Lodge No. 461 Free and Accepted Masons, the Shriners, Long Branch Grange and Howe United Methodist Church. He taught chemistry and was the science department head at Peters Township High School for 37 years. After retirement, he and his wife Nancy enjoyed traveling. Arthur enjoyed collecting and working on antique cars. He loved spending time with his family. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Nancy (Schaum) Gregg; three children, Arthur Jeffrey Gregg (Candace) of Northport, Ala., Marcy Ruggiero (Nick) of Wittman, Md., Dianne Stanopiewicz of Erie, Pa., and son-in-law, Donald Stanopiewicz. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Zack Stanopiewicz, Jordan Stanopiewicz, Anna Ruggiero and Anthony Ruggiero. Friends will be received at Howe United Methodist Church from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, with Rev. Gary Gregg officiating. Interment will follow in Howe Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, Pa. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to the Gregg, Hartman and Novak Scholarship fund for the Science Department of PennWest California (formerly California University of Pennsylvania).
COAL CENTER, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

St. Andrew Summer Fest Opens

Gracie Rodriguez and Lydia Vitale, 5, of Monongahela, run through the park at the St. Andrew the Apostle Summer Festival in Monongahela. The festival will continue today.
MONONGAHELA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa Woman in Jail for Attempted Homicide Early Saturday

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The City of Aliquippa Police Department is reporting that they were dispatched to the area of 434 Franklin Avenue in the City of Aliquippa for a report of shots fired just before 1 AM Saturday morning, July 16, 022. Police arrived and located a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. PA State Police were contacted by Aliquippa Police to take over the investigation. State Police reported on Saturday via release that they were able to determine by means of witness interviews and video surveillance camera footage that Katrina Mills, of Aliquippa, shot the male victim identified as Jourdan Kasper.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WTAJ

Police call off search for Blair County man

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials have called off the search for a 73-year-old man who was reported missing with dementia, according to Blair County 911. Melvin Ray Snyder, who reportedly goes by Ray, was last seen in the Scotch Valley area near Sue Street in Frankstown Township Monday morning, July 18. Snyder is described […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WUSL Power 99

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh is the most supernatural city in Pennsylvania, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Pittsburgh was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Keystone State with 238 reported total sightings, including 17...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Active SWAT situation unfolds in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Uniontown police have been at a house along Mifflin Avenue since three o'clock this afternoon.One man has barricaded himself inside the home, according to officials.Police said they got a 911 call from a woman who needed help after trying to get her belongings out of the home.There are several roads blocked off between Connellsville Street and Lincoln Avenue and from West Main Street to Thomas Street.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.
UNIONTOWN, PA
wvexplorer.com

How the West Virginia town of "Hundred" got its name

HUNDRED, W.Va.—There was a time in the 1850s, soon after completion of the B&O Railroad, when passengers would clamber to the car windows to catch a glimpse of "Old Hundred"—a marvel of a man who, even after his hundredth birthday, gardened, and labored, and worked his fields to the delight of passersby.
HUNDRED, WV
WGAL

PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro fires 'warning shot' to states regarding abortion access

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Abortion restrictions and bans have gone into effect in Pennsylvania's neighboring states to the west, including Ohio and West Virginia. On Thursday, during a visit to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro fired what he called a "warning shot" to those states against trying to prosecute people who cross state lines to receive an abortion. Shapiro said if those states try to conduct any investigation on a person coming to Pennsylvania for an abortion, the state will simply not comply.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
monvalleyindependent.com

Angelo’s II honored for holiday decorations

Big ideas get big rewards. Angelo’s II in Monongahela won a Townie Award last month from the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, the statewide broker of the National Main Street Center. The organization provides partnerships and models for strengthening communities across the commonwealth. To read the rest of the story, please...
MONONGAHELA, PA
wtae.com

SWAT, police at incident in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Uniontown police and Pennsylvania State Police spent several hours Saturday engaged in a standoff with a resident on Mifflin Street. Uniontown police say it was a domestic matter involving a man and his girlfriend, resulting from an altercation between the two. Uniontown Police say the man...
UNIONTOWN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Charles W. ‘Cajun’ Thompson – New Eagle

Charles W. “Cajun” Thompson, 95, of New Eagle passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at his home. He was born Sept. 14, 1926, in Floreffe to Charles and Bernice Fuller Thompson and was raised by his beloved grandmother, Priscilla Mary Fuller. Charles was passionate about his years spent crewing riverboats on the rivers of Pittsburgh and saw the transition from steam power to diesel firsthand. Like most riverboat men, he was known by his nickname, “Cajun,” that he got on an early voyage to New Orleans. He was a member of the Hoot Owls Athletic Association of New Eagle, where he shared his love for country music through his rich baritone voice and his encyclopedic knowledge of baseball. He was also a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by his children, Hope Lehman (Tom) of the state of Washington, Charles W. Thompson III of Salt Lake City, Utah; stepchildren, Pamela Nagy of Monongahela, Raymond Prolenski (Jamie) of Elrama, Cyndi Prolenski (Joyce) of Charleroi and Denny Carradine of Utah; son-in-law, Glenn Petticord of New Eagle; brother, Gary Vaughn (Evelyn) of Elrama; grandchildren, Brandon Petticord, Justin, Josh (April) and Alison Prolenski, J.T., Bradley and Cali Nagy; and nine great-grandchildren. In recent years he was aided by his wonderful caregivers, Lori, Sandy and Tim. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Jeanne Riden Thompson, step-daughter Lynn Petticord, step-son Larry Hoffman and grandson Kevin Petticord. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Frye Funeral Home, Inc., 427 W. Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, with the Rev. Henry Frain officiating. Interment will follow in Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
NEW EAGLE, PA

Community Policy