Iowa City, IA

Iowa-Duke To Meet In Jimmy V Men’s Classic

kjan.com
 4 days ago

IOWA CITY, Iowa — ESPN Events announced on Thursday the matchups for the 2022 Jimmy V Men’s Classic. The men’s college basketball doubleheader at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 6 will feature the University of Iowa versus Duke and Texas versus Illinois. Both games will...

www.kjan.com

Related
kjan.com

Free COVID shots offered at ‘world’s largest truck stop’ this weekend

As thousands of people visit this year’s Walcott Truckers Jamboree near the Quad Cities, they can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Through today (Saturday), Healthy Trucking of America will work with the Scott County Health Department to offer free vaccines and boosters at the I-80 Truck Stop. Jon Slaughter, from Healthy Trucking, says truckers can ask questions, learn about COVID vaccines, and then get a shot. “Because a trucker will stay on the road upwards of 11 hours a day and 14 days at a time,” Slaughter says. “Whenever they come home, they usually have three days off, and they’re doing what I call ‘honey-dos’ around the house and so it’s not convenient for them.”
SCOTT COUNTY, IA

