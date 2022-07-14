Iowa-Duke To Meet In Jimmy V Men’s Classic

As thousands of people visit this year’s Walcott Truckers Jamboree near the Quad Cities, they can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Through today (Saturday), Healthy Trucking of America will work with the Scott County Health Department to offer free vaccines and boosters at the I-80 Truck Stop. Jon Slaughter, from Healthy Trucking, says truckers can ask questions, learn about COVID vaccines, and then get a shot. “Because a trucker will stay on the road upwards of 11 hours a day and 14 days at a time,” Slaughter says. “Whenever they come home, they usually have three days off, and they’re doing what I call ‘honey-dos’ around the house and so it’s not convenient for them.”

SCOTT COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO